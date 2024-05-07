Trans Athlete Who Would Have Lost to Male Competitors Wins Women’s College Track Meet, Shatters Records

On Saturday, trans athlete Sadie (Camden) Schreiner won the D3 college track meet in the women’s division for Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

The biological male won both the 200-meter and the 400-meter and, in the process, shattered school records.

If he had competed in the men’s races that day, he would’ve placed near the bottom.

Schreiner has been breaking records since last December.

RIT gleefully celebrated a man deplatforming their female athletes on their Instagram (notice they had to turn the comments off.)

Riley Gaines mentioned a lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of multiple NCAA women athletes against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) over their decision to allow “transgender” athletes to compete against them and use locker rooms for women.

The lawsuit was filed by the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) on behalf of over a dozen female athletes. It alleges that the NCAA violated Title IX, a federal statute that guarantees equal opportunity for men and women in college sports.

It seeks to prohibit biological males from competing against female athletes. Further, it demands the NCAA revoke awards received by “transgender” athletes who competed against women in tournaments that were governed by the organization.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 16 former and current female collegiate athletes includes Riley Gaines (Swimmer, Gallatin, TN), Reka Gyorgy (Swimmer, Blacksburg, VA), Kylee Alons(Swimmer, Raleigh, NC), Kaitlyn Wheeler (Swimmer, Springfield, IL), Ainsley Erzen (Track and Soccer, Des Moines, IA), Ellie Eades (Tennis, Floyds Knobs, IN), Lily Mullens (Swimmer, North Canton, OH), Susanna Price (Track & Field, Swimmer, Los Alamos, NM), Carter Satterfield(Swimmer, Cary, NC), Kate Pearson (Virginia Beach, VA), Katie Blankinship (Swimmer, Woodstock, GA), Julianna Morrow (Swimmer, Mooresville, NC), and four other athletes proceeding under pseudonyms to protect them from retaliation and reprisal.

Billionaire Bill Ackman, who has become increasingly vocal on approaching controversial issues with refreshing common sense, weighed in: