TRAGIC: Watch Dealer Commits Suicide Days After Robbers Placed Him in Chokehold and Stole High Value Watches (VIDEO)

A young watch dealer, Oliver White, tragically ended his life less than two days after being assaulted during a robbery at a luxury jewelry store in Richmond, southwest London.
The robbery occurred on Saturday afternoon when two unarmed assailants stormed into the store. CCTV footage captured one assailant placing White in a chokehold as they made off with several luxury watches.
The thieves reportedly tied White to a chair while they stole numerous Rolex watches.
Images captured of the two suspects involved in the incident were released.
Although White’s physical injuries from the incident were reported as not serious, the emotional and psychological toll appears to have been devastating.
White was found dead in his home in Shepperton, north Surrey, after police were alerted to concerns for his safety on Sunday evening. Despite the circumstances, authorities have stated that his death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, Daily Mail reported.
“Officers were called to a location in Shepperton on Sunday, 26 May, shortly after 8.15 pm following a report of a concern for safety,” a Surrey Police spokeswoman said, according to The Sun.
“A man in his 20s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware and are being supported. Inquiries are still ongoing, but his death is not thought to be suspicious.”
Oliver White’s partner of six years, Alana Dredge, took to social media to express her devastation and sorrow. Sharing the last photo taken of them together at a pool bar just two weeks prior, Dredge wrote a touching tribute:
“My darling boy I can’t believe your gone. This was our last photo together. This was only 2 weeks ago and now I’ll never see you again. The last thing you said to me was I love you. I will cherish you forever, being with you was the best 6 years of my life.
I hope you are reading this from up there, I will continue to make you proud. We saving up to buy our first home and I promise you I’ll I will buy the house you exactly wanted and it’ll be your home. I keep sending you what’s app hoping this is all a nightmare and you’ll reply.
I don’t know how I’ll do life without you, my whole world has ended. My life will never be the same again I can’t explain how much I love you. I will never stop loving you – I’m so numb I can’t cry anymore.
I have never felt pain like this, you were the only person that could give me comfort like no other and make all my pain go away. Now you’re not here I don’t know what I’m going to do.
I love you Oliver more than I can put into words.”