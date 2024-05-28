TRAGIC: Watch Dealer Commits Suicide Days After Robbers Placed Him in Chokehold and Stole High Value Watches (VIDEO)

A young watch dealer, Oliver White, tragically ended his life less than two days after being assaulted during a robbery at a luxury jewelry store in Richmond, southwest London.

The robbery occurred on Saturday afternoon when two unarmed assailants stormed into the store. CCTV footage captured one assailant placing White in a chokehold as they made off with several luxury watches.

The thieves reportedly tied White to a chair while they stole numerous Rolex watches.

WATCH:

The watch dealer who was robbed on 5/25 in London has reportedly kiIIed himself. “London is for everyone” pic.twitter.com/EKZA6cNIhL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2024

Images captured of the two suspects involved in the incident were released.

Although White’s physical injuries from the incident were reported as not serious, the emotional and psychological toll appears to have been devastating.

White was found dead in his home in Shepperton, north Surrey, after police were alerted to concerns for his safety on Sunday evening. Despite the circumstances, authorities have stated that his death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, Daily Mail reported.

“Officers were called to a location in Shepperton on Sunday, 26 May, shortly after 8.15 pm following a report of a concern for safety,” a Surrey Police spokeswoman said, according to The Sun.

“A man in his 20s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware and are being supported. Inquiries are still ongoing, but his death is not thought to be suspicious.”

Oliver White’s partner of six years, Alana Dredge, took to social media to express her devastation and sorrow. Sharing the last photo taken of them together at a pool bar just two weeks prior, Dredge wrote a touching tribute: