TOTAL WIPEOUT? Why Britain’s Impending General Election Could Be a DISASTER For Conservatives

In a surprise move, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would hold a general election in July.

The news will be met with a sense of frustration and bewilderment by some in the Tory Party, many of whom point out that he did not have to call an election for another six months.

While the Tories currently hold an 80-seat majority, most election experts are predicting a near wipeout across the country as voters punish Sunak and his party for failing to deliver on his promises.

Having been elected on a semi-populist platform in 2019 under Boris Johnson, the party has continued to betray its voters by presiding over a draconian lockdown regime, high taxes, record levels of immigration, and an embrace of “woke” ideology.”

In short, the Tories deserve to lose.

Yet waiting in the wings is the hard-left Labour Party and its leader Keir Starmer, who will actively embrace the woke, open borders, big government agenda. The man who will hold the post of Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has compared Donald Trump to Nazi Germany and the KKK.

If Labour wins with a comfortable majority, as they are widely expected to do, Britain will have another five years of left-wing, progressive government from which it will likely never recover.

However, some thinkers on the right, most notably Brexit leader Nigel Farage, argue that the demise of the Conservatives could well turn out to be a good thing for conservatism.

The theory goes that given that the Conservative Party is not actually conservative, only their wholesale destruction can pave the way for a true right-wing patriotic party to emerge.

Genuine conservatives are facing a Catch-22. They can either punish the Tories by sitting out the election and letting the Labour Party run riot, or they can once again give them their vote in the full knowledge that it will be betrayed as soon as they secure power.

The Conservative Party of Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill is sadly ancient history. Now, it must either become a genuinely conservative outfit or face inevitable extinction.