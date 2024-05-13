Today’s Latest Media Smear: Mainstream Outlets Accuse Trump of Antisemitism for Telling Jews “They Should Be Ashamed” to Vote for Joe Biden – When They All Know He’s Right!

The fake news media today is slandering President Trump for telling American Jews “they should be ashamed” to vote for Joe Biden.

It’s not a secret that Joe Biden is the most anti-Isreal, pro-Hamas president in US history.

It’s also not a secret that Joe Biden announced he was withholding arms from Israel and that he is also withholding information on the whereabouts of senior Hamas officials in Gaza.

But on Sunday CNN hack journalist questioned Senator JD Vance on President Trump’s “anti-Semitic” remarks outside the New York City courtroom.

Numerous leftist media outlets ran with the slander against President Trump – the most pro-Israel US president in over 70 years.

The fake news was upset that Trump called out American Jews who were still supporting Joe Biden after his very blatant anti-Israel policy decisions.

President Trump spoke to reporters after a day wasted in New York City in the Democrat Party’s latest lawfare suit against him.

During his speech Trump called out Jewish Americans who still support the Democrat Party, “What Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful. If any Jewish person voted for Joe Biden, they should be ashamed of themselves. He’s totally abandoned Israel.”

J.D. Vance agreed.

Trump right again. Biden’s policy in Israel is equal parts incoherent and immoral. https://t.co/FmGWeNMUBj — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 9, 2024

Liberal Jews have very publicly exited the Democrat Party the past several weeks as college campuses became ground zero for antisemitism and violence against Jews like nothing we have ever seen in this country. Jewish students are chased through the halls, blocked inside rooms, threatened on campus and refused entry into public spaces. Joe Biden refused to address this anti-Semitic violence.

So now that Jews are leaving the Democrat Party in droves the fake news media had to come up with something to stop the bleeding. So they made up the nonsense that by telling American Jews to vote Republican was “anti-Semitic.”

This is how the far left media operates. Is it really that surprising then that America’s legacy media ranks dead last in trust in media rankings from 46 countries.

So on Sunday J.D. Vance was questioned by Democrat lackey Dana Bash about Trump’s “antisemitic” speech.

How gross.

J. D. Vance knocked it out of the park, refuting the nonsense and pointing out the President Donald Trump was the most pro-Israel president in modern history. That is not up for debate.

CNN Host Accuses Sen JD Vance and Trump Of Antisemitic Tropeshttps://t.co/NfmLZqmuQw — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) May 12, 2024

Here is a list of 100 times President Donald Trump stood for Israel.

President Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel President Trump moved the American Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem President Trump closed the Jerusalem consulate and made it an Embassy branch President Trump has never publicly criticized Israel President Trump pulled America out of the Iran deal President Trump raised military aid to Israel by $400 million President Trump raised sanctions on Iran as soon as pulled out of the deal President Trump recognized the sovereignty of Israel on the Golan Heights President Trump designated IRGC (Iranian special forces) a foreign terrorist group President Trump banned BDS head Omar Barghouti from America

Read the rest here.