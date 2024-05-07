Thousands of Pro-Hamas Protestors March Down Street, Break Through Barricades to Disrupt Met Gala in New York City (VIDEO)

Thousands of pro-Hamas protestors marched down the street in New York City toward the Met Gala, an exclusive, invite-only event with Hollywood celebrities.

The left-wing protestors headed toward the Metropolitan Museum of Art where celebrities were gathered on the red carpet.

The mob broke through barricades on 5th Avenue and rushed down the street to evade police.

According to reports, several protestors were arrested Monday evening.

Many protestors were able to evade police as they ran toward the Met Gala event.

Update: After circling the Metropolitan Museum of Art for two hours, the protestors marched south on Park Avenue and headed toward Midtown.

The protestors lit an American-Israeli flag on fire.

Meanwhile, just a couple of blocks away, celebrities walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala:

