Thousands of Pro-Hamas Protestors March Down Street, Break Through Barricades to Disrupt Met Gala in New York City (VIDEO)

Thousands of pro-Hamas protestors marched down the street in New York City toward the Met Gala, an exclusive, invite-only event with Hollywood celebrities.

The left-wing protestors headed toward the Metropolitan Museum of Art where celebrities were gathered on the red carpet.

NOW: Pro-Palestine protesters in NYC are marching toward the Met, which is currently hosting the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/HFKgq1VU2o — katie smith (@probablyreadit) May 6, 2024

The mob broke through barricades on 5th Avenue and rushed down the street to evade police.

According to reports, several protestors were arrested Monday evening.

NOW: Pro-Palestine protesters remove barricades blocking access to 5th Avenue only a block away from the Met Earlier protesters cut through Central Park to avoid street closures around the Met pic.twitter.com/eeLmAHl0ba — katie smith (@probablyreadit) May 6, 2024

Many protestors were able to evade police as they ran toward the Met Gala event.

NOW: Pro-Palestine protesters in NYC continue to evade NYPD as they attempt to get to the Met with SRG officers following behind Protesters are running and making sudden turns as they continue to march in the streets pic.twitter.com/sDD7V7fq8W — katie smith (@probablyreadit) May 6, 2024

Update: After circling the Metropolitan Museum of Art for two hours, the protestors marched south on Park Avenue and headed toward Midtown.

NOW: After circling the Met for around 2 hours, pro-Palestine protesters in NYC are now marching south on Park Avenue, heading towards Midtown Protesters got within a block of the Met on several occasions before running into police barricades pic.twitter.com/VTZZqsyNpe — katie smith (@probablyreadit) May 7, 2024

The protestors lit an American-Israeli flag on fire.

Protesters lit an American-Israeli flag on fire as they marched around the Met A member of the fringe Anti-Zionist Haredi group, Neturei Karta, joined in and helped light the flag on fire pic.twitter.com/h7anTHgpDE — katie smith (@probablyreadit) May 7, 2024

Meanwhile, just a couple of blocks away, celebrities walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala: