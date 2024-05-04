They Lied to You: Biden Regime Issues Rule Change to Give Taxpayer-Funded Obamacare to Illegal Aliens – Obama Promised This Would Never Happen

During the debate over Obamacare back in 2010, then-President Barack Obama solemnly vowed before America illegal aliens would never have access to his healthcare proposal. In response to the pledge, Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) screamed, “You lie!” and was booed by the House of Representatives.

Remember this?

Democrats lied to the American people when they said Obamacare wouldn’t be used for illegal aliens. Now you’re paying the bill for that lie. This is a disgrace. https://t.co/TE2GlmtRSW pic.twitter.com/sJWnGhLRfQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 3, 2024

Wilson’s words have now proved prophetic. On Friday, the Biden regime issued a final rule change to expand Obamacare coverage to younger illegals (Dreamers) who have been allowed to stay in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, DACA was illegally created in 2012 by the Obama regime in a ploy to win over Hispanic voters in the 2012 Presidential election. The program provided work permits to illegals who entered the U.S. illegals while still minors.

Roughly 500,000 illegal aliens were protected from deportation thanks to DACA, but none received healthcare coverage until now.

The White House issued a news release that illegals covered by DACA can start applying for coverage in Obamacare and state healthcare marketplaces in November, just in time for the 2024 election.

They also boasted that more than 100,000 illegals would qualify for the program while bragging about the unconstitutional DACA policy.

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is expanding access to affordable, quality healthcare coverage to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. In 2012, President Obama and then Vice President Biden created the DACA policy to transform the lives of eligible Dreamers – young people who came to this country as children—allowing them to live and work lawfully in our country. Over the last decade, DACA has brought stability, possibility, and progress to hundreds of thousands of Dreamers. While President Biden continues to call on Congress to provide a pathway to citizenship to Dreamers and others, he is committed to protecting and preserving DACA and providing Dreamers with the opportunities and support they need to succeed, including access to affordable, quality health care coverage. Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s actions, today’s final rule will remove the prohibition on DACA recipients’ eligibility for Affordable Care Act coverage for the first time, and is projected to help more than 100,000 young people gain health insurance. Starting in November, DACA recipients can apply for coverage through HealthCare.gov and state-based marketplaces, where they may qualify for financial assistance to help them purchase quality health insurance. Four out of five consumers have found a plan for less than $10 a month, with millions saving an average of about $800 a year on their premiums. President Biden and Vice President Harris believe that health care should be a right, not a privilege. Together, they promised to protect and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, lowering costs and expanding coverage so that every American has the peace of mind that health insurance brings. Today’s final rule delivers on the President’s commitment by giving DACA recipients that same peace and opportunity. Today’s rule also reinforces the President’s enduring commitment to DACA recipients and Dreamers, who contribute daily to the strength and vitality of our communities and our country. On day one of his Administration, President Biden committed to preserving and fortifying the DACA policy. While only Congress can provide Dreamers permanent status and a pathway to citizenship, the Biden-Harris Administration has continued to vigorously defend DACA against ongoing legal challenges and strengthened DACA by codifying the 2012 policy in a final rule.

The New York Post estimates the unconstitutional rule change will cost taxpayers up to $300 million. All of this while our southern border remains open and millions of Americans struggle to keep a roof over their heads.

However, under the Biden regime, Americans always come last.