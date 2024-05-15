THANKS JOE BIDEN! al Qaeda Terrorist Network Now Moving Back Into Afghanistan

Here we go again!

Just a few years after Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the al Qaeda terror network is moving back into the country.

Leaders of the group have reportedly been given ‘safe haven’ there. This is the beginning of the story that led to the 9/11 attacks, chapter and verse.

Plus, they now have the advantage of all of the American weapons and military equipment that Biden left behind in 2021. What could possibly go wrong?

Townhall reports:

How Is Afghanistan Doing Post-U.S. Withdrawal? Well… It will come as little surprise to anyone who followed the Biden administration’s policy toward Afghanistan which culminated in the botched withdrawal of U.S. forces at the end of August 2021 that handing the country over to the Taliban has not resulted in some vibrant liberalized democracy. Instead, also unsurprisingly, Afghanistan has turned into a hotbed of terrorist activity… Just a few short years later on Biden’s watch, and he’s again failed to deliver on a promise to hold the Taliban accountable, prevent a reemergence of terrorism, or act decisively to squash any threats emanating from Afghanistan. The latest quarterly report to Congress from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) states that al Qaeda maintains “a safe haven in Afghanistan,” including for “around a dozen senior al Qaeda leaders.” What’s more, there are now “up to eight new al Qaeda training camps, one stockpile weapons base, and five madrassas this quarter with help from al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.”

Let the record show that this is all unfolding on Biden’s watch.

UN team identified up to 8 new al Qaeda training camps, one stockpile weapons base, 5 madrassas this quarter; UN also said al Qaeda continued to support other violent extremist organizations in #AFG, including TTP, with cross-border attacks & weaponshttps://t.co/GDFMJsAzuj — SIGAR (@SIGARHQ) May 9, 2024

In 2021, Biden pledged that he would "reorganize" U.S. assets to prevent a "re-emergence of terrorists" in Afghanistan. In the first quarter of 2024, "up to eight new al Qaeda training camps, one stockpile weapons base, and five madrassas" opened there.https://t.co/jJJTuExMnN — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 14, 2024

Biden is too busy taking weekends at the beach in Delaware to notice this obvious threat to national security.