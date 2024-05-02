Ted Malloch: The Dark Horse Candidate for Vice President

Guest Post by Theodore Roosevelt Malloch

Hiding in plain sight is the singular person who would do more for the Trump candidacy, the ticket, the party, and the country than any other person.

His name is Dr. Ben Carson.

When I say dark horse, I do not refer to some racial trope on his distinguished African American heritage, either. I mean, he is not being talked about or considered by the political class, by the effete leftwing media, or all the so-called pundits know it all’s.

What are they missing?

Dr. Carson is without question a world-renowned surgeon and first-class mind. He is a gentle soul who served loyally as a cabinet secretary in the first Trump term, one of the few persons to do so pillar to post—for the full duration. Less you forget, he was also the dedicated vice chair of Trump’s transition team.

As a person who always seems to calm the storm, he figuratively also — walks on water. Yes, Carson knows and acknowledges Jesus Christ as his personal savior. He is a devout man in every fiber of his being. He is not only an exemplar role model for all men, black or white, red, or yellow, as the famous bible song goes, but he embodies the way of the Lord expressed in the Sermon on the Mount or the Beatitudes.

He is humble, so full of humility in fact, he scares no one because he knows who he is, and the purpose God has sent him here to achieve. He is virtuous in that he both knows and keeps the Word. He speaks truth to power and has the touch of grace that comes with such a spirit and demeanor.

Carson would be a perfect running mate and vice president for Trump.

He knows and him and trusts him and the former President should in this hour of need turn to him and put the country at rest. There simply is no better choice. All the other familiar names torn from the headlines pale in comparison to this courageous and brilliant man. They are hacks and pols, and he embodies old fashion–goodness.

Many people in recent weeks have been amazed at Scottie Scheffler’s winning ways in the world of golf. His swing is so perfect and easy that he wins nearly every shot. He is a master. The secret behind his success is his confession that he believes in the power of Christ and depends entirely on Him. He feels His power and gives Him all the glory.

Carson is the exact same in the world of medicine, where he was the top neurosurgeon at America’s number one hospital, Johns Hopkins, in Baltimore, Maryland.

He entered politics reluctantly as a cultural calling. I first met him in 2013 when he gave the keynote address at the National Prayer Breakfast. He was different—honest and wise. You just have to love him.

He is right on every issue from life to economics and from war & peace to the border. But the way he is right marks him from every other politician—that’s because he is not a politician.

He is a healer. He is also the most significant black conservative in the land.

Carson has attained amazing accomplishments as a person and as a most decent human being. He became the director of pediatric surgery at the age of just 33. He led the first separation of conjoined twins and was the first to perform new surgical procedures on a fetus inside the womb. He developed new methods to treat brain-stem tumors and to control brain seizures. Yet, Carson is not only a genius but a miracle worker.

Receiving so many honors they fill page after page, Carson has been awarded 60 honorary doctorates and merit citations. He was bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. He has written six best-selling books and was himself the subject of the award-winning bio television film: Gifted Hands. It is not an over statement.

Born into severe poverty, living on food stamps, Carson nonetheless overcame what life dealt him. He maintained a faithful attitude and a sure resolve that others have rarely exhibited. He is one of a kind.

As a public servant and a servant leader, Carson is what is sorely needed in 2024.

When Donald Trump, who is going to be our 47th President, thinks and hopefully prays about it, pondering his next one short term in office and what both he and the country most need, he should focus in on Dr. Carson. That is because Carson more than any other individual will help Trump win and carry out his true and intended mission.

Think about it.

The good doctor would never challenge him, he would support and console him. The good doctor would not be a traitor, like another Vice President but would constantly stand in his corner. The good doctor would not have his own agenda or try to take over to become another counter-force but would quietly lead through influence and wise counsel. He would be there when and as needed, he would literally calm the storm and guide us into the night that surrounds us as a nation on every front. He would benefit Donald Trump enormously both personally and politically. He is what Trump deserves. He is what American cries for.

What are the political benefits over and above all the traits listed above that the likeable Carson brings to the table?

There are more than a few. He most certainly would bring in voters, and not only blacks. Yes, that number would rise significantly. He also appeals to women, to Evangelicals and Catholics, and to everyone who wants to return to sanity, who wants goodness back, who wants to retore American greatness.

The improbable political career that Carson embarked on late in his life’s trajectory, has witnessed him surging in the national polls, raising significant funds, and bringing a larger community together in the public arena. At Trump’s side as a formidable team, they would win an overwhelming majority. They would carry the House and take back the Senate.

Born into poverty and surviving the travails of a single parent family, Carson excelled best at education. But it was the Book of Proverbs that he applied to his real-life situations allowing him to overcome anger and temptations. It brought him into a lasting relationship with a higher power. When he won a full ride scholarship to Yale, he was on his way down a most illustrative career, but it was always because of his faithfulness that he exceeded expectations and became a truly great American, or a par it could be argued, with Martin Luther King or Frederick Douglass.

Trump should say now, today, that he has decided. He has chosen the best qualified, best mind, most decent and sound conservative he could possibly find to be at his side. It is his close friend and stalwart defender.

Benjamin Solomon Carson, Sr. is what America wants and needs.

He is the choice President Trump should make for a more perfect union, for harmony and unity. He would serve him well. His is a voice for reason and civility in a nation that is increasingly devoid of common sense.

Dr. Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, is Chairman and CEO of Global Fiduciary Governance LLC, a leading strategy thought leadership company. Ted Malloch conceptualizes and executes some of today’s most dynamic international projects. He was President of the World Economic Development Congress sponsored by CNN, where Lady Margaret Thatcher dubbed him a “global sherpa”.