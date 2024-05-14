Taxpayer Funds at Play: Secretary Blinken Rocks Out in Kyiv, Singing “Rocking to the Free World” to Ukrainians As Russian Troops Advance on Kharkiv (VIDEO)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to the stage in Kyiv, belting out Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” at Barman Dictat, an underground cocktail bar and music venue, while Russian troops continue their advance in northeastern Ukraine.

Is this the best use of American tax dollars during an international crisis?

“The coming weeks and months will demand a great deal of Ukrainians, who have already sacrificed so much. I’ve come to Ukraine with a message: You are not alone,” Blinken said during a speech at the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, 13 News Now reported.

“We sometimes hear that time is on Putin’s side,” Blinken added. “That Russia’s bigger population, Putin’s willingness to throw more Russians into the meat grinder of his making, and sink more of Russia’s resources into trying to subjugate Ukraine means that Russia can’t lose.”

“In fact, Russia’s been losing the battle to control Ukraine’s destiny for 20 years. And Putin has it wrong – time is on Ukraine’s side,” he said. “As the war goes on, Russia is going back in time. Ukraine is moving forward.”

His words, however, have been overshadowed by a bizarre incident later that evening.

In a surreal twist, Blinken took to the stage at a local bar called The Barman, joining a band to cover Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

The video of the performance, which quickly went viral, shows the top US diplomat rocking out as Russian forces continue to make significant gains in northeastern Ukraine.

Gen. Mike Flynn weighed in, saying, “This isn’t cool nor diplomatic…it is complete jackassery! How dare he play games while soldiers and civilians die and our billions of our U.S. tax dollars get wasted! Total BS!!!”

They’re laughing in our faces while taking our money. Instead of strategic planning, Blinken is unwinding on taxpayers’ dime.

BREAKING: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plays guitar and performs “Rocking to the Free World” in a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/eHdMvr0EW0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 14, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the north front opened by Russia in the Kharkov oblast continues to overextend the already outgunned, outmanned and outmaneuvered Ukrainian forces that try to hold the ‘Northern Wind’ without losing any more terrain in Eastern Donetsk region.

With the Russian Federation forced probing several points along the 600-mile long frontline, it is increasingly clear that the defenders are very near a collapse of their lines.

This is especially if this bit of information that has arisen gets confirmed: it says current advances in Kharkov would be just a ‘reconnaissance in force’ and the real attack operation is still to be unleashed.

The information comes from retired Ukrainian SBU colonel Oleg Starikov. According to him, the main forces will be brought into battle only after a bridgehead has been created.

US secretary of state Anthony Blinken arrived today (14) in Kyiv for a speech. US officials are reportedly ‘working to speed up the delivery’ of the approved aid.

Top little, too late?

The focus point right now is the small Kharkov city of Vovchansk/Volchansk. 6,000 people have evacuated it since Friday, fleeing a second Russian advance after more than two years.