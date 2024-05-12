Switzerland’s Non-Binary Nemo Wins Eurovision 2024 Contest – Then Breaks the Trophy on Stage

Eurovision 2024 winner Nemo a nonbinary singer

Switzerland’s Nemo won the 2024 Eurovision contest on Saturday night.

Palestinian fans were excited to see Nemo win – not because they have any respect for nonbinary people but because he defeated the very popular Israeli singer in the contest.

Nemo said he had to sneak in a non-binary flag into Eurovision(?) – Raise your hand if you knew there was a non-binary flag!

The Jews were blamed.

Nemo then broke the trophy on stage.

And, of course, he lectured Eurovision for not allowing the non-binary flag into the arena.

Here’s Nemo performing last night.

