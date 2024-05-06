Stunning Admission: Jack Smith Declares His Team Tampered with the Evidence (VIDEO)

The “classified documents” case against President Trump is falling apart. The Special Council prosecuting the case, Jack Smith, admitted in a court filing that his team altered or manipulated the documents seized by the FBI from Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home. The admission amounts to nothing short of evidence tampering by the prosecution. The judge needs to immediately dismiss this case. Kash Patel and Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe weigh in on the case.

This is just another example of prosecutorial misconduct by the Deep State in its effort to “get Trump” at all costs. Jack Smith admitted his team jumbled the chronological order of the documents in both the physical and digital form. This is a critical mistake because the Trump Team insists the documents were in chronological order as the President received them and it proves there was no attempt to go through them and destroy them, as the prosecution claims.

The stunning admission serves as more proof that either Jack Smith is incompetent or devious. Either way, it is a disgrace.