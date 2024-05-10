Student At Philadelphia’s Leaders Academy Cultural Day Event Praises Jihad And Martyrdom

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

On May 7, Philadelphia’s Leaders Academy held a cultural day event. They shared a video on their YouTube channel of remarks by a student, Raneem Mustafa, where she spoke about Palestine.

According to a translation by MEMRI, Mustafa praised Jihad as the “pinnacle of Islam” and praised the “martyrdom” of the people of Gaza.

According to Mustafa, the men of Gaza have taught her what “real men” are and that “real sacrifice” is sacrificing their souls and children for the sake of their homeland.

Via MEMRI:

Mustafa: “The tragedy of our people in Gaza is grave. Lives are lost and there is total destruction. We are going through the most significant days, in which the pinnacle of Islam is realized – Jihad for the sake of Allah to elevate Truth. This is a path followed by the people of Gaza on behalf of the entire nation. They are saying to Allah day and night: ‘Oh Lord, take our souls until You are satisfied.’ This clearly shows that these are people who love life – the martyrs are alive, and are sustained by their Lord. “Gaza is teaching us that real men are revealed in times of hardship, when all the masks are removed, and that the Islamic nation’s glory will only be achieved through faith and principles, that real sacrifice is sacrificing one’s soul and one’s children for the sake of the homeland, and that the occupiers are cowards who can fight only when there are no real men on the battlefield. They inherited this from their forefathers about whom Allah said [in the Quran]: ‘They will not fight you all except within fortified cities or from behind walls.’ “The people of Gaza have taught us a lot. We ask ourselves, ‘What are the women of Gaza made of?’ when we see them wallowing in the blood of their children, screaming: ‘Oh Allah, accept them as sacrifices for the Al-Aqsa Mosque.'”

Watch:

MEMRI notes that the Philadelphia chapter of the Muslim American Society (MAS) previously shared videos from the Leaders Academy’s “One Ummah Day” events from 2017 and 2019, in which young students sang “Chop off their heads!” and expressed their will to become martyrs for the sake of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Following backlash from the 2023 incident, MEMRI reported that the organization claimed that a “process” has been put in place to prevent the repetition of such an “unintended mistake.”

Ms. Mustafa clearly did not get the memo.