Stormy Daniels Wore a Bulletproof Vest to Court in New York – But Made Sure It Didn’t Cover Her Cleavage for the Cameras

Stormy Daniels leaves court after smearing Trump in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare case against the leading presidential candidate. Getty

According to her lawyer, Stormy Daniels wore a bulletproof vest to court over fears of what “some nut” might do.

Featured image from NY Post.

But as internet sleuth Catturd2 pointed out “She made sure it didn’t affect showing her cleavage!”

According to Trump, the street was shut down for several blocks outside.

The New York Post reported:

Porn star Stormy Daniels wore a bulletproof vest to get to court to deliver salacious allegations about Donald Trump because she feared what “some nut might do to her,” according to her attorney.

Daniels, 45, was “paralyzed with fear” before her two days testifying to her alleged fling with Trump that is at the heart of his criminal hush money trial, her attorney, Clark Brewster, told CNN late Monday.

“She was concerned about the security coming in to New York,” Brewster told CNN on Monday.

“She wore a bulletproof vest every day until she got to the courthouse,” he said, although photographs of her outside court did not show any obvious protective clothing.

Daniels also “cried herself to sleep” before coming to New York to testify for more than eight hours last Tuesday and Thursday, the attorney said.

