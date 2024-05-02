Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Denies Payment from Michael Cohen Was ‘Hush Money’

Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial against President Trump continued on Thursday after a brief break this week.
Trump provided brief remarks to the press before he walked into the Manhattan courthouse.
WATCH:
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re not letting the Radical Left morons take over this country! pic.twitter.com/wPFjCKIuvz
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 2, 2024
Stormy Daniels’ attorney Keith Davidson took the witness stand on Thursday and denied the $130,000 payment from Michael Cohen to his client was a ‘hush payment.’
Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.
The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.
Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.”
Davidson testified on Thursday that the payment to Stormy was not ‘hush money,’ rather it was a “consideration” payment – this is a contractual legal term.
Fox News reported:
The criminal trial of former President Donald Trump resumed following a break for lunch Thursday afternoon.
Keith Davidson, lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, took the witness stand again for cross-examination by Trump defense attorney Emil Bove.
Trump walked back into the courtroom Thursday afternoon, giving reporters a thumbs up as he walked by, but no remarks.
Davidson earlier Thursday said that the $130,000 payment to Daniels was not “hush money,” but a “consideration” payment.
“Consideration” is a contractual legal term for what someone gives in return for the promise to abide by a contract; in this case, money. The payment was labeled “legal fees” in Trump’s accounting, which prosecutors allege amounted to fraud.
Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass earlier pressed Davidson about Daniels’ statement, which Davidson prepared for his client, that denied any relationship with Trump and said that her only interaction with Trump was “a few public appearances and nothing more.”