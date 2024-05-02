Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Denies Payment from Michael Cohen Was ‘Hush Money’

Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial against President Trump continued on Thursday after a brief break this week.

Trump provided brief remarks to the press before he walked into the Manhattan courthouse.

WATCH:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re not letting the Radical Left morons take over this country! pic.twitter.com/wPFjCKIuvz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 2, 2024

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Keith Davidson took the witness stand on Thursday and denied the $130,000 payment from Michael Cohen to his client was a ‘hush payment.’

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.”

Davidson testified on Thursday that the payment to Stormy was not ‘hush money,’ rather it was a “consideration” payment – this is a contractual legal term.

Fox News reported: