South Carolina Republicans Join Democrats to Block Amendment Preventing Distribution of Voter Registration Forms to Non-Citizens

South Carolina Republican legislators have sided with Democrats to block a proposed amendment that sought to prevent state agencies from distributing voter registration forms to non-citizens.

The controversy ignited when a ‘refugee’ non-citizen received a voter registration form, prompting Governor Henry McMaster (R-SC) to initiate an investigation into the matter.

“The integrity of our elections is and must remain a top priority. Today, I asked SLED to immediately contact Rep. Adam Morgan so they can evaluate the authenticity of his allegations of non-citizens being provided voter registration forms,” McMaster wrote on May 1.

Earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit reported that according to South Carolina state representative and congressional candidate Adam Morgan, the state government is including voter registration forms in packets at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“Is the Federal Gov giving voter registration forms to non-citizens?” Adam Morgan said on X (this was later corrected to the state of South Carolina).

“Yes, at least in SC. A refugee sent us this form that was given to her in a packet at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg. She asked “Why are they giving these to non-citizens?”” he said.

Attached to Adam Morgan’s post was a photo of the voter registration form included in the welcome packet for refugees.

Is the Federal Gov giving voter registration forms to non-citizens? Yes, at least in SC. A refugee sent us this form that was given to her in a packet at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg. She asked “Why are they giving these to non-citizens?” EXACTLY. pic.twitter.com/5IDYhlIzrv — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) April 29, 2024

It gets worse.

According to Rep. Adam Morgan, the refugee’s relative “mailed the forms back and criticized the office for distributing them to people they knew were non-citizens.”

“A few weeks later the refugees received more voter registration forms in the mail,” Rep. Morgan said.

“None of this is by accident,” he said.

But the story gets worse. Her relative mailed the forms back and criticized the office for distributing them to people they knew were non-citizens. A few weeks later the refugees received more voter registration forms in the mail. None of this is by accident. — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) April 29, 2024

Morgan later clarified that the forms were indeed distributed by a state agency — the South Carolina Medicaid Office — and not a federal entity as initially thought.

UPDATE: after calling the agencies and all parties involved, it appears the form was given by the STATE gov (SC Medicaid Office). The refugee confused the offices. We are set to pass a bill prohibiting non-citizens from voting in SC elections! Stop this nonsense in your state! — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) April 29, 2024

In response to the incident, Morgan proposed an amendment to the state budget that would explicitly prevent state agencies from sending out voter registration forms to non-citizens. However, the amendment was met with opposition from Republicans and Democrats.

The opposition was spearheaded by Republicans, including Majority Whip for the SC House GOP, Brandon Newton, and SC House Speaker, Murrell Smith, who contended that the amendment was non-germane, leading to the defeat of Morgan’s amendment.

Our Chair @RepAdamMorgan amended the budget to stop agencies from distributing voter registration forms to non-citizens. Shockingly “Republicans” led by @BrandonNewton7 claimed it was non-germane. We challenged that ruling, but green votes (Ds and Rs) killed it ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DUdgXAMOC2 — South Carolina Freedom Caucus (@SCFreedomCaucus) May 8, 2024

Morgan publicly expressed his disappointment and astonishment at his party’s dissent, stating, “Today I was shocked as ‘Republicans’ joined Democrats to kill my amendment to stop government agencies from distributing voter registration forms to non-citizens in South Carolina.”

“We have wolves in sheep’s clothing in our Party. Wake up, America!” he added.