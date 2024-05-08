South Carolina Republicans Join Democrats to Block Amendment Preventing Distribution of Voter Registration Forms to Non-Citizens

by

South Carolina Republican legislators have sided with Democrats to block a proposed amendment that sought to prevent state agencies from distributing voter registration forms to non-citizens.

The controversy ignited when a ‘refugee’ non-citizen received a voter registration form, prompting Governor Henry McMaster (R-SC) to initiate an investigation into the matter.

“The integrity of our elections is and must remain a top priority. Today, I asked SLED to immediately contact Rep. Adam Morgan so they can evaluate the authenticity of his allegations of non-citizens being provided voter registration forms,” McMaster wrote on May 1.

Earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit reported that according to South Carolina state representative and congressional candidate Adam Morgan, the state government is including voter registration forms in packets at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“Is the Federal Gov giving voter registration forms to non-citizens?” Adam Morgan said on X (this was later corrected to the state of South Carolina).

“Yes, at least in SC. A refugee sent us this form that was given to her in a packet at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg. She asked “Why are they giving these to non-citizens?”” he said.

Attached to Adam Morgan’s post was a photo of the voter registration form included in the welcome packet for refugees.

It gets worse.

According to Rep. Adam Morgan, the refugee’s relative “mailed the forms back and criticized the office for distributing them to people they knew were non-citizens.”

“A few weeks later the refugees received more voter registration forms in the mail,” Rep. Morgan said.

“None of this is by accident,” he said.

Morgan later clarified that the forms were indeed distributed by a state agency — the South Carolina Medicaid Office — and not a federal entity as initially thought.

In response to the incident, Morgan proposed an amendment to the state budget that would explicitly prevent state agencies from sending out voter registration forms to non-citizens. However, the amendment was met with opposition from Republicans and Democrats.

The opposition was spearheaded by Republicans, including Majority Whip for the SC House GOP, Brandon Newton, and SC House Speaker, Murrell Smith, who contended that the amendment was non-germane, leading to the defeat of Morgan’s amendment.

Morgan publicly expressed his disappointment and astonishment at his party’s dissent, stating, “Today I was shocked as ‘Republicans’ joined Democrats to kill my amendment to stop government agencies from distributing voter registration forms to non-citizens in South Carolina.”

“We have wolves in sheep’s clothing in our Party. Wake up, America!” he added.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.