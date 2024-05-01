South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster Launches Investigation After Non-Citizen Refugee Receives Voter Registration Form

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday announced he launched an investigation after a non-citizen ‘refugee’ received a voter registration form.

The government is giving voter registration forms to non-citizen ‘refugees.’

According to South Carolina state representative and congressional candidate Adam Morgan, the state government is including voter registration forms in packets at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“Is the Federal Gov giving voter registration forms to non-citizens?” Adam Morgan said on X earlier this week (this was later corrected to the state of South Carolina).

“Yes, at least in SC. A refugee sent us this form that was given to her in a packet at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg. She asked “Why are they giving these to non-citizens?”” he said.

Attached to Adam Morgan’s post was a photo of the voter registration form included in the welcome packet for refugees.

Is the Federal Gov giving voter registration forms to non-citizens? Yes, at least in SC. A refugee sent us this form that was given to her in a packet at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg. She asked “Why are they giving these to non-citizens?” EXACTLY. pic.twitter.com/5IDYhlIzrv — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) April 29, 2024

It gets worse.

According to Rep. Adam Morgan, the refugee’s relative “mailed the forms back and criticized the office for distributing them to people they knew were non-citizens.”

“A few weeks later the refugees received more voter registration forms in the mail,” Rep. Morgan said.

“None of this is by accident,” he said.

But the story gets worse. Her relative mailed the forms back and criticized the office for distributing them to people they knew were non-citizens. A few weeks later the refugees received more voter registration forms in the mail. None of this is by accident. — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) April 29, 2024

Morgan wrote in an update, “after calling the agencies and all parties involved, it appears the form was given by the STATE gov (SC Medicaid Office). The refugee confused the offices. We are set to pass a bill prohibiting non-citizens from voting in SC elections! Stop this nonsense in your state!”

UPDATE: after calling the agencies and all parties involved, it appears the form was given by the STATE gov (SC Medicaid Office). The refugee confused the offices. We are set to pass a bill prohibiting non-citizens from voting in SC elections! Stop this nonsense in your state! — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) April 29, 2024

Governor McMaster launched an investigation in response to Rep. Adam Morgan’s letter requesting a probe.

“The integrity of our elections is and must remain a top priority. Today, I asked SLED to immediately contact Rep. Adam Morgan so they can evaluate the authenticity of his allegations of non-citizens being provided voter registration forms,” Governor McMaster said.