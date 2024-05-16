Soros-Backed DA in Oakland, California to Face Recall Vote in November

Pamela Price, the district attorney in Oakland, California who was elected with backing from George Soros, is going to face a recall vote in November.

Crime has gotten so out of control in Oakland that multiple businesses such as In and Out Burger have fled the city in recent months.

Price is a supporter of the ‘social justice’ approach to law enforcement that has unleashed massive crime problems in multiple American cities.

The Oaklandside reports:

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price will face recall election in November Oakland voters, mark your calendars. The question of whether or not Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price should be allowed to fill out the rest of her term will be decided on Nov. 5, 2024. The county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to consolidate the recall with the general election, which will include local, state, and federal races and ballot measures. Supervisors Lena Tam and David Haubert attended part of the meeting but were excused before the vote. Proponents of the recall wanted the county to hold a special election this summer that would solely feature the recall question. County staff have said this would cost around $15-20 million, factoring in expenses for hundreds of election workers, printing ballots and election materials, postage, and setting up vote centers. In comparison, the cost of adding the recall question to the November general election ballot will be $4 million… “We need justice for our babies, and actually nothing is going to change if Pamela Price is still in office,” said Brenda Angulo, whose 15-year-old son Erick Portillo was murdered in Hayward last year. “I don’t understand why it’s an issue economically.”

Price is vowing to fight the recall.

From Mercury News:

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price goes on offensive, vows to defeat recall effort Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price went on the offensive Wednesday, vowing to prevail against a well-heeled recall attempt that will be decided on a packed November presidential election ballot… Backed by more than a dozen supporters holding signs proclaiming “Protect the Win,” Price framed the recall campaign as a bid to “overturn” the results of the 2022 election, during which she became the first Black woman to serve as Alameda County’s top prosecutor.

If the people of Oakland want things to change, they need to vote this woman out of office, and it can be done.

San Francisco got rid of Soros-backed DA Chesa Boudin.