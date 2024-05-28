SICK: Biden Regime Wants to Prioritize Minorities For Kidney Transplants to Address ‘Racial Inequities’

The Biden regime is taking its racist agenda to the next level with a plan to prioritize minorities for kidney transplants.

According to a report over at The Washington Free Beacon, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wants hospitals to prioritize low-income patients in order to address “racial inequities” in the “transplant process.”

The report notes:

The proposal, which Becerra’s agency announced on May 8, would place 90 of the nation’s 257 transplant hospitals into a pilot program that uses an annual point system to grade participants. Under the system, a successful kidney transplant counts as one point. A transplant furnished to a low-income patient, however, counts as 1.2 points thanks to a “health equity performance adjustment,” thus incentivizing the hospitals to prioritize such patients. At the end of each year, those points are applied to a transplant quota. Hospitals that meet their quota receive as much as $8,000 per transplant; those that don’t may have to pay up to $2,000 per transplant.While the proposal uses income to categorize patients rather than race, Becerra made clear that the scoring system is meant to address racial concerns.

In his statement announcing the proposal, Becerra said it further evidence of how the Biden regime was taking “concrete steps to remove racial bias … in the transplant process.”

“The organ transplant industry, like every other part of society, is not immune to racial inequities,” he said. “Black Americans disproportionately struggle with life-threatening kidney disease, yet they receive a smaller percentage of kidney transplants.”

“The Biden-Harris administration is taking concrete steps to remove racial bias when calculating wait times and rooting out profiteering and inequity in the transplant process.”

It is not the first time the Biden regime has sought to prioritize the needs of minorities across America’s health care system.

Back in 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported on how the administration was allowing people preferential access to monoclonal antibodies, oral antivirals and other COVID-19 treatments based on their race or ethnicity.

Old Joe himself has also claimed that the coronavirus pandemic was a reminder of the “structural racism” that exists across American society.

“This pandemic is shining a light on so many inequities in our society — the lack of paid sick leave for workers, the need for stronger unemployment insurance, the necessity for a livable minimum wage,” he wrote back in 2020.

“Unsurprisingly, it’s also amplifying the structural racism that is built into so much of our daily lives, our institutions, our laws, and our communities.”