Shooting Occurs Outside Rap Star Drake’s Home After Public Beef with Compton Rapper Kendrick Lamar

Canadian rap superstar Drake’s mansion has been taped off by police after a shooting occurred in his wealthy Toronto neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at around 2:10 a.m., and one man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Drake was unharmed by the incident, and the suspected shooter is still at large.

The shooting occurred as Drake is in the midst of a rap beef with Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar.

In Lamar’s latest diss track against Drake, the Compton rapper claimed Drake was a “pedophile,” allegations Drake has denied.

Police are on scene at Drake’s Bridle Path home following a reported overnight shooting. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2:09 AM Tuesday. One man was hospitalized with serious injuries. The person injured is not Drake. pic.twitter.com/APbNrn3xLG — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 7, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Canadian rapper Drake’s mansion was taped off by police in the wake of an early-morning shooting Tuesday in his ritzy Toronto neighborhood. The shooting took place around 2:10 a.m. local time, CBC News reported, citing police. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Drake, 37, was reportedly unharmed in the incident.

Kendrick Lamar accuses Drake of being a ‘pedophile’ in his latest diss track ‘Not Like Us’: ‘Hide your little sister’ https://t.co/dtEWRtD3tb pic.twitter.com/M4MrV1d01O — Page Six (@PageSix) May 5, 2024

In Kendrick Lamar’s latest diss track, “Not Like Us,” the rapper stated Drake was a “certified pedophile.”

In response to Lamar’s song, Drake came out with his song titled “The Heart Part 6” and stated he was “way too famous” to be a pedophile.