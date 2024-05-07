Shooting Occurs Outside Rap Star Drake’s Home After Public Beef with Compton Rapper Kendrick Lamar

Canadian rap superstar Drake’s mansion has been taped off by police after a shooting occurred in his wealthy Toronto neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at around 2:10 a.m., and one man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Drake was unharmed by the incident, and the suspected shooter is still at large.

The shooting occurred as Drake is in the midst of a rap beef with Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar.

In Lamar’s latest diss track against Drake, the Compton rapper claimed Drake was a “pedophile,” allegations Drake has denied.

Per The New York Post:

In Kendrick Lamar’s latest diss track, “Not Like Us,” the rapper stated Drake was a “certified pedophile.”

In response to Lamar’s song, Drake came out with his song titled “The Heart Part 6” and stated he was “way too famous” to be a pedophile.

Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

