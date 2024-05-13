SHOCKING: San Francisco Woman Convicted of Shoplifting Spree, Stole $60,000 Worth of Items in Over 120 Visits to Target

In what could be described as a modern-day miracle, a woman in San Francisco has actually been convicted of shoplifting.

In a press release on Friday, the San Francisco Attorney’s Office confirmed that Aziza Graves, 43, had been found guilty of one felony and 53 misdemeanors following her shoplifting bonanza.

The statement read:

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced today that her office secured a conviction of Aziza Graves (43), of San Francisco, after a trial by jury for repeated theft from retailers. Ms. Graves was convicted of one felony count of grand theft in violation (PC 487(a)) and 52 misdemeanor counts of petty theft (PC 490.2(a)) in relation to a series of retail thefts occurring at Target in Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco. She was also convicted of one count of misdemeanor petty theft (PC 490.2(a)) in relation to a theft that occurred at Abercrombie and Fitch, also in San Francisco. … In this case, the People alleged that Ms. Graves had entered Target located at the Stonestown Galleria on dozens of occasions between the dates of October 3, 2020, through November 16, 2021, and repeatedly stole merchandise with a total value in excess of $60,000. Ms. Graves would enter Target, and then immediately proceed to select merchandise from the shelves. She would then proceed to the self-checkout counter where she would scan each item, insert a nominal amount, such as a single coin or bill, and then exit the store. Through the combined efforts of San Francisco District Attorneys’ Investigative Bureau and the San Francisco Police Department’s Burglary Unit, she was followed on a couple of occasions and surveilled after leaving Target with unpaid merchandise. She was observed selling her stolen goods at UN Plaza to sellers of stolen property. She subsequently began to sell her stolen goods to anyone passing by.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins celebrated the conviction, accusing the woman of “egregious thefts” that have cost the local community:

Retail theft continues to have a major impact on San Francisco businesses from the small mom-and-pop corner store to the large retail stores. Individuals such as Aziza Graves commit egregious thefts through brazen and repeated conduct that greatly impacts retailers’ ability to operate and serve the general public in their area. These crimes demand accountability and we need to send the message to others who engage in open and brash thefts that, with the support of our local law enforcement partners, our office will continue to pursue and prosecute those involved. This verdict emphasizes that the citizens of San Francisco will not tolerate these offenders who attempt to take advantage of our business community.

San Francisco is notorious for its rampant shoplifting, excaerbated by the refusal of the city’s far-left authorities to prosecute repeat offenders. As a result, many prominent businesses have left the city, leading to economic decline and a desire to change.

Shoplifting has been effectively decriminalized under California state law. Those found stealing $950 or less are typically subject to a misdemeanor, meaning law enforcement probably will not even bother to investigate.