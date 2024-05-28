SHOCK POLL: Trump Leads Biden by 19 Points in Polymarket Poll – A 21 Point Swing in ONE MONTH!

President Trump took a commanding lead against Joe Biden in the latest Polymarket Poll. That’s a 21 point shift to Trump in just one month.
The Polymarket Poll currently has Trump’s likelihood of winning in 2024 at 56%. Trump is handily beating Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Robert Kennedy, Jr.
April 18
Biden 45% (+2)
Trump 43%
May 27
Trump 56% (+19)
Biden 37%
President Trump is also leading Joe Biden in every swing state in the latest polling.
Trump is leading in:
North Carolina
Georgia
Nevada, and
Arizona
