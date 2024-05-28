SHOCK POLL: Trump Leads Biden by 19 Points in Polymarket Poll – A 21 Point Swing in ONE MONTH!

President Trump now leads Joe Biden 56% to 37% in the Polymarket Poll, up 21 points in one month.

President Trump took a commanding lead against Joe Biden in the latest Polymarket Poll. That’s a 21 point shift to Trump in just one month.

The Polymarket Poll currently has Trump’s likelihood of winning in 2024 at 56%. Trump is handily beating Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Robert Kennedy, Jr.

President Trump is also leading Joe Biden in every swing state in the latest polling.

Trump is leading in:
North Carolina
Georgia
Nevada, and
Arizona

