SHOCK POLL: Trump Leads Biden by 19 Points in Polymarket Poll – A 21 Point Swing in ONE MONTH!

President Trump took a commanding lead against Joe Biden in the latest Polymarket Poll. That’s a 21 point shift to Trump in just one month.

The Polymarket Poll currently has Trump’s likelihood of winning in 2024 at 56%. Trump is handily beating Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Robert Kennedy, Jr.

.@Polymarket – Presidential Election Winner April 18

Biden 45% (+2)

Trump 43%

.

May 27

Trump 56% (+19)

Biden 37% Net 21 point swing towards Trump https://t.co/D4nhNtXdZR https://t.co/IPZ45EPnDQ pic.twitter.com/1Cys5p0xpv — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 27, 2024

President Trump is also leading Joe Biden in every swing state in the latest polling.

Trump is leading in:

North Carolina

Georgia

Nevada, and

Arizona