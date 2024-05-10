SHOCK: Longtime KTLA Entertainment Reporter Sam Rubin Dies Suddenly at 64

Longtime KTLA Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin died suddenly on Friday at the age of 64.
According to TMZ, Sam Rubin had a heart attack on Friday just one day after he was on air Thursday morning.
Sam Rubin’s co-workers are shocked over the longtime anchor’s sudden death because he showed no signs of illness on Thursday when he was on the air.
Rubin has been with KTLA 5 since 1991.
“KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.” KTLA said in a statement on X.
More from KTLA:
Rubin joined KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles in 1991, instantly making an impact with his encyclopedic knowledge of film and television and infectious charm. His news reports, interviews and feature segments were central to the morning broadcast and a hallmark of KTLA’s brand.
“The Sam that you saw on the air is the Sam that was off the air,” Rubin’s longtime colleague and friend Frank Buckley said in announcing his passing on live television. “Our hearts are broken. To all of us he shared his mornings with on television, and to those he worked with behind the scenes … we will not forget him. Quite simply, Sam was KTLA.”