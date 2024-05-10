SHOCK: Longtime KTLA Entertainment Reporter Sam Rubin Dies Suddenly at 64

Longtime KTLA Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin died suddenly on Friday at the age of 64.

According to TMZ, Sam Rubin had a heart attack on Friday just one day after he was on air Thursday morning.

Sam Rubin’s co-workers are shocked over the longtime anchor’s sudden death because he showed no signs of illness on Thursday when he was on the air.

Rubin has been with KTLA 5 since 1991.

“KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.” KTLA said in a statement on X.

