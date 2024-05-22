Sharika Soal: Dear NAACP, You Have Become the Problem Not the Solution

Well, It’s time for another tough conversation.

According to its website, the NAACP prides itself on ending racial inequality for the betterment of the black community.

Their chief aim is to root out things that hold the black community back from success. If the organization were honest, they would realize it was not 1942.

Drop the “civil rights holier than thou act.” We have literal rapists and gangs in our race doing actual harm to the general public and our race.

25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was found dead a day after flying out on vacation to Cabo with her friends. What occurred at a Cabo villa is a mystery due to conflicting claims. After an ongoing investigation, friends are found to have lied about the cause of death. pic.twitter.com/runaiGBDHa — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) November 16, 2022

Does the NAACP understand the word “integrity?” It appears they have none or are unfamiliar with what that entails anymore. The NACCP has long been a respected institution; for decades, the org has been known to put out credible and effective work with its advocacy.

Per the NAACP website History tab,

In 1908, a deadly race riot rocked the city of Springfield, eruptions of anti-black violence – particularly lynching – were horrifically commonplace, but the Springfield riot was the final tipping point that led to the creation of the NAACP. Appalled at this rampant violence, a group of white liberals that included Mary White Ovington and Oswald Garrison Villard (both the descendants of famous abolitionists), William English Walling and Dr. Henry Moscowitz issued a call for a meeting to discuss racial justice. Some 60 people, seven of whom were African American (including W. E. B. Du Bois, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, and Mary Church Terrell), signed the call, which was released on the centennial of Lincoln’s birth. Echoing the focus of Du Bois’ Niagara Movement for civil rights, which began in 1905, NAACP aimed to secure for all people the rights guaranteed in the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the United States Constitution, which promised an end to slavery, provide equal protection of the law, and the right for all men to vote, respectively. Accordingly, the NAACP’s mission is to ensure the political, educational, equality of minority group citizens of States and eliminate race prejudice. The NAACP works to remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes.

Michael Brown should be celebrating his 28th birthday today. We will continue to say his name and fight for justice and accountability. Sending love to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Wo50EYwH7C — NAACP (@NAACP) May 20, 2024

Integrity would be using your platform for black women like Shanquella Robinson, who was viciously attacked while footing the bill for her ghetto black friends to go on vacation.

It was a vacation that ended her life, and as I sit here typing right now, not a single one of those black people who were seen attacking her has been called out by NAME by your org.

It doesn’t matter what race you are; Everyone can see how little black organizations such as NACCP actually care to discuss real issues.

White people aren’t the ones taking money from a black female and then using her death for social media likes and views. That was our people, and shame on you!

A BLM activist who was the diversity executive at Facebook and Nike has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for stealing over $5 million. Barbara Furlow-Smiles joins a long list of fraudsters who enriched themselves on leftist race politics. https://t.co/ZSyPgSeBhG — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) May 16, 2024

When society decides they have had enough of organizations like you, it will affect all the good black people you supposedly fight for.

Once again, I am pleading with society to please stop going along with this. Hold these people accountable.

Get the hell away from black people, because there is no fixing this. – Scott Adams pic.twitter.com/hgyvIAXtIg — WilliamA33 (@WilliamA_33) March 18, 2023

None of us will have a livelihood if gangs continue to control us for fear of being labeled racist.