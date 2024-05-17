Senator Tom Cotton on Sham NYC Trump Trial: ‘No Evidence of Any Crime Whatsoever’ (VIDEO)

In a recent media appearance, Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas pointed out that in the New York Trump trial there is no evidence of any crime.

He suggested that the judge should go around the jury completely and direct a verdict of not guilty.

Even better? He said all of this on CNN.

Breitbart News has more details:

Cotton: ‘There’s Been No Evidence of Any Crime Whatsoever’ in Trump’s NYC Trial

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Thursday on CNN’s “News Central” that “there’s been no evidence of any crime whatsoever” in former President Donald Trump’s New York business record case.

Host Kate Bolduan said, “We’ve seen Republican lawmakers quite a lot of them coming to New York City to sit in on Donald Trump’s trial to show their support for him.”

She asked, “Do you think it’s important for anyone who wants to be VP to have to show up to this trial? I mean, do you think anyone do you think someone can get the job without it?”

Cotton said, “I turned in my law license 20 years ago and I haven’t seen inside of a courtroom since then and I don’t have any plans to do so in the future. I agree with what President Trump said. It’s important that we do our job as legislators in Washington, for instance making sure that we overturn Joe Biden’s de facto arms embargo and get Israel, the weapons it needs.”

See the video below:

Cotton is absolutely right about this. Just a reminder…

It is a farce. And an insult to the American people.

