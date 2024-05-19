Senator Tim Scott – Liberal Media Ignores Biden’s Association With KKK Member Robert Byrd: ‘They’re Not Playing That on CNN’ (VIDEO)

Senator Tim Scott recently appeared on the Sean Hannity show and called out the liberal media for ignoring Joe Biden’s relationship with Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia, who at one point in his life was a member of the KKK.

Scott and Sean brought up other examples of Biden’s racism, such as his ‘Jungle’ comments about school bussing and the fact that even Kamala Harris criticized him for that before she was chosen to be his running mate.

Tim Scott then goes on to talk about why Biden’s coalition is falling apart.

Breitbart News reported:

Tim Scott: ‘National Media Goes Dark’ on Joe Biden’s Association with Racist, KKK Member During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) highlighted how the national media have seemingly downplayed President Joe Biden’s association with the late Sen. Robert Byrd (D-WV). Byrd is an admitted former member of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), a topic that Scott claimed the media had gone “dark.” “The thing that is the most unbelievable to me and if it were a Republican probably would be career-killing, which is him partnering with his friend and mentor, a former Klansman to stop the integration of public schools and busing,” host Sean Hannity said. “Even Kamala Harris criticized him for that — in that — that presidential primary debate in 2020. I was that girl, I believe she said, and because he didn’t want public schools, his words, to be racial jungles. Am I like the only one in the country that that dares to bring this up and ask incredulously why doesn’t anyone care about that?”

Here’s the video:

This is one of the reasons that Democrats and the media don’t like to talk about the history of the parties. The KKK was founded by Democrats and the Republican party was founded to end slavery in the United States.