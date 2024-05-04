SCARY: Biden Economic Adviser Jared Bernstein Turns Into a Stuttering Mess While Trying to Explain How Money Works (VIDEO)

We are not being led by the best and brightest.

Jared Bernstein, an economic adviser to Joe Biden, was recently interviewed for a new documentary film and struggled to explain the relationship between the government and the money supply.

The clip is below and it’s really painful to watch.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

WATCH: Biden’s Economic Adviser Tries and Fails To Explain How Money Works A viral clip of an interview with President Joe Biden’s economic adviser Jared Bernstein shows the official struggling to explain why the U.S. government chooses to borrow money when it can just print more. “The government definitely prints money, and it definitely lends that money … by selling bonds. Is that what they do? They sell bonds, yeah, they sell bonds. Right? Since they sell bonds, and people buy the bonds and lend them the money,” Bernstein, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, said when asked why the federal government borrows currency it can print. “I guess I’m just, I can’t really, I don’t get it. I don’t know what they’re talking about,” the economic adviser to Biden added. “Like, ’cause it’s like the government clearly prints money; it does it all the time. And it clearly borrows. Otherwise we wouldn’t be having [this] conversation. So I don’t think there’s anything confusing there.”

Were you able to follow any of that? Watch the video:

NEW: Biden economic advisor Jared Bernstein turns into bumbling mess after he's asked why the government borrows money if they can just keep printing it. We are so screwed. Question: They print the dollar. So why does the government even borrow? Bernstein: Well, so the, I mean… pic.twitter.com/CrOUvYGaul — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 3, 2024

This would make a great campaign ad for Trump. https://t.co/FWpKgdmX0w — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) May 4, 2024

EVERY Democrat in Bidens cabinet and appointees are a Hot Mess. NONE of these people have any business working in their roles. #Bidenomics https://t.co/KTmrFFRWAv — RyanRipz The Left (@RipzRyan) May 3, 2024

It would be funny if it wasn’t absolutely terrifying.