SCARY: Biden Economic Adviser Jared Bernstein Turns Into a Stuttering Mess While Trying to Explain How Money Works (VIDEO)

We are not being led by the best and brightest.

Jared Bernstein, an economic adviser to Joe Biden, was recently interviewed for a new documentary film and struggled to explain the relationship between the government and the money supply.

The clip is below and it’s really painful to watch.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

WATCH: Biden’s Economic Adviser Tries and Fails To Explain How Money Works

A viral clip of an interview with President Joe Biden’s economic adviser Jared Bernstein shows the official struggling to explain why the U.S. government chooses to borrow money when it can just print more.

“The government definitely prints money, and it definitely lends that money … by selling bonds. Is that what they do? They sell bonds, yeah, they sell bonds. Right? Since they sell bonds, and people buy the bonds and lend them the money,” Bernstein, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, said when asked why the federal government borrows currency it can print.

“I guess I’m just, I can’t really, I don’t get it. I don’t know what they’re talking about,” the economic adviser to Biden added. “Like, ’cause it’s like the government clearly prints money; it does it all the time. And it clearly borrows. Otherwise we wouldn’t be having [this] conversation. So I don’t think there’s anything confusing there.”

Were you able to follow any of that? Watch the video:

It would be funny if it wasn’t absolutely terrifying.

Thanks for sharing!
