San Francisco Non-Profit Dedicated to Providing Services to the Homeless Accused of $100,000 in Fraud

A non-profit in San Francisco that provides services to homeless people has been accused of fraud to the tune of a cool $100,000. They also face accusations of nepotism.

As many people have pointed out, an entire industry has bloomed in San Francisco around the homeless population and no one wants to end homelessness as a result, because too many people are making extremely good money off the problem.

As far as fraud goes, $100,000 is kind of small potatoes when you consider the fact that the city wastes hundreds of millions of dollars on this issue.

CBS News Bay Area reported:

San Francisco nonprofit running homeless shelter accused of $100K fraud, nepotism A San Francisco-based nonprofit that provides services to the homeless has been suspended amid allegations of fraud and nepotism, officials announced Monday. City Attorney David Chiu said he initiated debarment proceedings against the Providence Foundation of San Francisco. Chiu also suspended the organization from receiving new city contracts or grants, effective immediately. “This nonprofit took over $100,000 of public money meant to benefit people experiencing homelessness. That cannot be tolerated,” Chiu said in a statement. “My office’s work to root out bad actors who take advantage of our public resources continues. We will find out about your misdeeds, cut off your funding, and hold you accountable.” Providence has received at least $105,000 from the city based on what the city attorney describes as “blatantly fraudulent” invoices. The invoices stem from renovation work at the Oasis Hotel on Franklin Street, which the group operates as a shelter for families experiencing homelessness. Officials said work was supposed to include repainting the exterior and removing deadbolt locks at the hotel, but the work was not performed.

John Sexton of Hot Air comments:

San Francisco spends hundreds of millions of dollars every year on homelessness contractors like these. Whenever the government is giving away that kind of money, fraud is inevitable. Frankly, the $100,000 this group bilked the city is petty cash in the overall scope of the homeless industrial complex in San Francisco. All of these people and groups have a vested interest in having this problem continue.

Is this really a surprise?

New: The Providence Foundation of San Francisco, a homeless shelter operator under investigation for alleged wage theft, is accused of ‘blatant’ fraud. @SFCityAttorney has suspended the nonprofit from receiving any new city funds. https://t.co/cw3qivib6L — Maggie Angst (@MaggieAngst) May 6, 2024

There are too many people getting wealthy off of ‘helping’ the homeless. Why would they want to solve the problem?