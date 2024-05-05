San Diego Jury Convicts Two Antifa Militants of Felony Conspiracy to Riot in Connection with Brutal Attack on Trump Supporters

A San Diego jury on Friday convicted two Antifa militants of felony conspiracy to riot in connection with a brutal attack on Trump supporters in 2021.

In 2022 a San Diego grand jury indicted 11 Antifa and BLM militants for attacking Trump supporters during a “Patriot March” demonstration in Pacific Beach in 2021.

In January 2021, a mob of Antifa terrorists assaulted a small group of Trump supporters in San Diego, California.

Antifa goons attacked the Trump supporters with pepper spray after a verbal confrontation escalated on the boardwalk in Pacific Beach.

According to the San Diego Tribune, there was a heavy police presence on the boardwalk and law enforcement declared the gathering “unlawful” by early afternoon on January 10, 2021.

Police arrested several violent protestors that day and a grand jury in San Diego indicted 11 defendants on Tuesday, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment actually calls out Antifa by name and alleges all defendants “are all affiliated with Antifa” and used “force, fear, and violence to further their interests and suppress the interests of others.”

In 2022 the grand jury brought 29 felony counts, including conspiracy.

On Friday, a San Diego grand jury convicted Brian Cortez Lightfoot, 27, and Jeremy Jonathan White, 41, both of Los Angeles.

“We want to thank the jury for their service and for reaching their just guilty verdicts on the two remaining defendants in the Antifa conspiracy case. This was a complex case with 11 defendants indicted and now all convicted — nine by guilty pleas and two by jury verdict. The DA team worked tirelessly on this case in order to be sure our community remains safe, and that the rule of law is followed.” – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said.

CBS 8 reported:

Two men were convicted Friday of conspiracy to commit a riot stemming from a 2021 Pacific Beach protest that turned violent, with prosecutors alleging the men joined other self-identified anti-fascists with plans to violently attack those on the opposite side of the political spectrum. Brian Cortez Lightfoot, 27, and Jeremy Jonathan White, 41, both from the Los Angeles area, were prosecuted along with nine others in connection with the Jan. 9, 2021, “Patriot March” that devolved into brawls and violence. Lightfoot was additionally convicted by jurors of five counts of unlawful use of tear gas. The jury, which began their deliberations more than a week ago, also acquitted the men on one assault count each, but hung on numerous other counts of assault and unlawful use of tear gas. Lightfoot and White are slated for sentencing late next month. Their nine co-defendants pleaded guilty to various charges prior to the trial and some have already been sentenced to prison.