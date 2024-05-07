Rose Unplugged is Joined by Alan Dershowitz: “Protests Are Incubator for Potential Future Terrorist” (AUDIO)

Professor Dershowitz Joins Rose to discuss his new book: “Get Trump: The Threat to Civil Liberties, Due Process, and Our Constitutional Rule of Law”

Dershowitz weighed in on the pro-Hamas, violent protests erupting at campuses across the country.

Alan Dershowitz also thanked Evangelical Christians for their support of both the Jewish people and Israel.

In Get Trump: The Threat to Civil Liberties, Due Process, and Our Constitutional Rule of Law, Alan Dershowitz—#1 New York Times bestselling author and one of America’s most respected legal scholars—analyses the unremitting efforts by political opponents of Donald Trump to “get” him—to stop him from running in 2024—at any cost.

Alan Dershowitz has been called “one of the most prominent and consistent defenders of civil liberties in America” by Politico and “the nation’s most peripatetic civil liberties lawyer and one of its most distinguished defenders of individual rights” by Newsweek.

Get Trump makes clear that unconstitutional efforts to stop Trump from retaking the presidency challenge the very foundations of our liberty: due process, right to counsel, and free speech. Those who justify these dangerous departures from the rule of law argue that the threat posed by a second Trump presidency is “different” and “immediate,” while the departures from constitutional norms are longer term and more abstract.

