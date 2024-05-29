Rose Unplugged: Gregg Jarrett Predicts the Jury Decision in Bragg’s Lawfare Trial Against Trump (AUDIO)

Rose Unplugged filled in for Sean Hannity and interviewed legal expert Gregg Jarrett.

Fox News Legal Analyst and best-selling author Gregg Jarrett, takes a look at these past few weeks as we review the immense bias of Alvin Bragg and Juan Merchan, two liberals with a defendant in search of a crime.

Michael Cohen’s campaign of rage and a thirst for vengeance against the man he had so idolized and revered was discussed. He fueled his wrath with a torrent of lies. Gregg predicts the jury decision and also weighs in on Hunter Biden.

