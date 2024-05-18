Rose Unplugged: A Compelling Account of Surviving the Holocaust Through the Eyes of a Child (AUDIO)

A Compelling Account of Surviving the Holocaust Through the Eyes of a Child:

Stefan shares with Rose Unplugged his childish mischief in camp, how his parents’ ingenuity saved their lives, and how he feels now about antisemitism then, and the growing antisemitism today.

Defying all odds Hess twins Stefan and Marion survive a “dying Hell” – the Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp

About those who turned Jews in: “Sometimes bravery is just keeping your mouth shut”. Desperate ride in a bullet ridden boxcar through the collapsing Third Reich. Hear how Bergen – Belsen was marginally survivable up until 1944 – until the death marches. 13,000 Jews died after the camp was liberated.

Award-winning investigative journalist and author of the book: “Inseparable: The Hess Twins’ Holocaust Journey through Bergen-Belsen to America“, Faris Cassell also joins the conversation.

