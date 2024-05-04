RIP LONDON: Leftist Sadiq Khan Wins Third Term as Mayor, Defeats Pro-Trump Opponent By 10 Points

London’s leftist Mayor Sadiq Khan has won a third term in office, according to exit polls.

Khan, who is known for his ties to Islamism and far-left rhetoric, defeated his Conservative rival Susan Hall by a comfortable margin.

The Financial Times reports:

Labour has claimed victory in the London mayoral contest with Sadiq Khan set to comfortably win a third term in office, adding to the electoral gloom hanging over Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives. Early results from different parts of the capital suggested that Khan had comfortably seen off a challenge from his Tory rival Susan Hall, in spite of rumours the contest could be tight. With counting complete in four out of 14 areas at 2pm, Khan had secured 52 per cent of the vote compared with Hall’s 24 per cent, prompting Labour to claim victory. There had been speculation that Hall could pull off a shock win in the contest after figures showed that voter turnout was higher in the capital’s outer boroughs, where Tory support is strongest.

The results are another bitter blow to those who love the city of London, which has been effectively ruined by mass immigration, high levels of crime and astronomical prices.

Unlike most in the British Conservative Party, Tory candidate Susan Hall was a supporter of President Donald Trump and openly admired the controversial politician Enoch Powell.

Come on Donald Trump- make sure you win and wipe the smile of this man’s face @realDonaldTrump @SebGorka https://t.co/6yqflClQhA — Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) November 4, 2020

Khan, meanwhile, has repeatedly attacked Trump since he first ran for office in 2015. Just this week, Khan responded to Trump’s comments that London is now “unrecognizable” under his leadership.

“Today is an opportunity to show Donald Trump and my Tory opponent that London will always choose hope over fear and unity over division,” he said this week.

“I’m happy to meet President Trump and to explain to him, in a respectful, courteous manner where I think he’s wrong on a number of issues, to hear him out, see what his explanation is for holding me responsible for the attacks we saw in London last year,” he later told HuffPost.