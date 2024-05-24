RINO Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Betrays GOP — Calls Special Session to Include Biden in the November Presidential Ballot Despite Democrats’ Registration Failures

RINO Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) has called for a special legislative session aimed at circumventing state laws to place Joe Biden on the November ballot, despite clear registration failures by the Democratic Party.

This decision comes after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a stark warning to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) regarding their non-compliance with Ohio’s stringent nomination laws.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Ohio law mandates that presidential candidates be officially nominated at least 90 days before the election, setting this year’s deadline at August 7.

However, the Democratic National Convention is slated for August 19-22, well past this cutoff. May 9 was the deadline for the Ohio lawmakers to take some action.

LaRose emphasized his commitment to uphold the law, noting that without a legal remedy or adjustment by the Democrats themselves, their nominee would be excluded from the ballot as per the stipulated regulations.

“I’ve said from here to Colorado that it’s in the best interest of voters to have a choice in the race for president. I’m also duty-bound to follow the law as Ohio’s chief elections officer,” LaRose wrote.

“As it stands today, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee will not be on the Ohio ballot. That is not my choice. It’s due to a conflict in the law created by the party, and the party has so far offered no legally acceptable remedy,”

“The Ohio House speaker said today there won’t be a legislative solution, so I’ve sent a letter to [Ohio Dems] chair seeking (again) a solution that upholds the law and respects the voters. I trust they’ll act quickly,” LaRose said on Wednesday.

The letter sent to Democratic leadership reads, “The conflict between the August 7, 2024 certification deadline and the date of your party’s nominating convention is well established. In my correspondence to you dated April 5, 2024, I offered two possible remedies: a change in the date by which your party formally nominates a presidential candidate or action by the Ohio General Assembly to create an exception to this statutory requirement. Today, the Speaker of the Ohio House told members of the media there would not be a legislative solution, as there is “just not the will to do that from the Legislature.”

“With a legislative remedy taken off the table, I must remind you that the deadline is fast approaching, and the matter remains unresolved. Unless your party plans to comply with the statutory deadline, I am duty-bound to instruct boards of elections to begin preparing ballots that do not include the Democratic Party’s nominees for president and vice president of the United States,” it added.

However, the backstabbing RINO governor criticized the Republican-led Ohio House for not passing legislation that would amend this requirement, thereby facilitating Biden’s appearance on the ballot.

“The Senate has passed several bills that would remedy this situation. However, the House of Representatives has failed to do this. The legislature had a session yesterday and again failed to take any action. This is simply unacceptable,” said the RINO governor.

“Ohio is running out of time to get Joe Biden, the sitting President of the United States on the ballot this fall. Failing to do so is simply not acceptable. This is a ridiculous, this is an absurd situation,” he added.

“Therefore, tonight, pursuant to Article 3, Section 8 of the Ohio Constitution, I am calling a special session of the Ohio General Assembly to begin this coming Tuesday, May 28th. The purpose of this session will be for the General Assembly to pass legislation ensuring that both major presidential candidates will be on the Ohio ballot in November, as well as legislation that would prohibit campaign spending by foreign nationals,” DeWine announced.

It’s the first special session called in Ohio since 2004, per WLWT. This is a slap in the face to every Republican in Ohio. While Democrats are busy filing lawsuits and indicting former President Donald Trump to keep him off state ballots, Governor DeWine is bending over backward to accommodate Biden.

WATCH: