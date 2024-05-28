Republican Truck Driver Who Won New Jersey State Senate Seat in Shocking 2021 Victory Now Running for Governor

Edward Durr, the working class Republican truck driver from New Jersey who shocked the country by winning a state senate seat race in 2021, is now running for governor in the state.

Durr is a perfect example of what the country needs more of – average working people running for political office.

Considering how close the last race for governor was in New Jersey, a Republican candidate definitely has a shot.

FOX News reports:

Former NJ state Sen ‘Ed the Trucker’ launches bid for governor and predicts a Trump upset Former New Jersey state Sen. Edward Durr, who in 2021 made national headlines for unseating longtime state Senate President Stephen Sweeney in an otherwise quixotic bid, told Fox News Digital he believes the Garden State may see more than one political earthquake this year. Durr, who faces 2021 GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli and state Sen. Jon Bramnick in the Republican primary, will potentially have a rematch with Sweeney as he makes a run for the governorship. The Gloucester County Republican said his gubernatorial campaign is not too unlike his first bid against Sweeney, remarking 2024 is also a “campaign of grassroots.” “It is of the people, by the people and for the people,” he said. “I’m not your prototypical candidate, so to speak. I’m not a lawyer, not a doctor, not a rich businessman of sorts. You know, I’m just a regular, working-class guy.”… “They have always addressed their special interests while ignoring the common man and woman just trying to make ends meet, trying to get by. And somebody needs to speak up for us,” Durr added.

Here’s a local video report:

You have to admire this guy’s ambition to run as a conservative.

“New Jersey needs a blue collar, hard working conservative, and I’m just the guy for the job,” #Durr4Governor

Please help out with a donation https://t.co/D6pEbqQalE today, we can do this. #NJDeservesBetter #VoteRed pic.twitter.com/r5rAaxkr5j — Edward Durr (@EdTheTruckerNJ) May 14, 2024

The country needs more people to step up in this way.