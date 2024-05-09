Republican Introduces Bill That Would Send Anti-Israel Campus Protesters to Gaza for Six Months if Found Guilty of Illegal Activity

Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, has introduced a new bill that would send anti-Israel/pro-Hamas campus protesters to Gaza for six months if they’re found guilty of illegal activity.

It’s about time someone suggested this. It could be a real learning experience for some of these radical students and professional agitators.

This bill would get tremendous support from people across the country who are sickened by what’s unfolding at our supposed institutions of higher education.

FOX News reports:

College anti-Israel agitators could be sent to Gaza under new House GOP bill A new House Republican bill would send any person charged and convicted for illegal activity on a college campus to Gaza for at least six months. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced the bill on Wednesday alongside Reps. Randy Weber, R-Texas, and Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., in response to the ongoing anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses across the country. Several of those protests have turned violent, with clashes between police and activists, as well as hundreds of activists being arrested across multiple campuses. While Ogles’ bill text does not mention Israel or the anti-Israel groups, it specifically targets unlawful activity on college campuses after Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas militants invaded Israel in a surprise attack that killed over 1,000 people… “Students have abandoned their classes to harass other students and disrupt campus-wide activities, including university commencement ceremonies nationwide. Enough is enough,” Ogles told Fox News Digital.

Three cheers for Rep. Andy Ogles?

New: Andy Ogles has introduced a bill that would send people convicted for unlawful activity on college campuses to Gaza for at least six months The bill would force those arrested on campuses after Oct. 7 to “provide community service in Gaza,” per bill text pic.twitter.com/s9LRAUu9pI — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) May 8, 2024

Proud to join @RepOgles to introduce a bill that would send any person charged & convicted for illegal activity on a college campus in Gaza for at least six months. I am going to bet that these pro-Hamas supporters wouldn’t last a day, but let’s give them the opportunity https://t.co/xUdYee4VqM — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) May 8, 2024

My message is clear: if you’re a student visa holder rioting AGAINST American values and FOR Hamas terrorists, you can go study abroad in Gaza. Read more about my latest bill. https://t.co/UekRTahnEY — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) May 8, 2024

More Republicans need to get on board with this.