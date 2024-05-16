REPORT: White House Aides Worried About Biden’s ‘Psychological Torment’ Over Hunter Trial

The liberal outlet Politico is reporting that Biden aides are worried about the president suffering ‘psychological torment’ over his son Hunter’s trial.

The media is truly beyond parody.

Can you imagine any media outlet reporting something like this about the Trump family and his trials? It would never happen.

From Politico:

Biden aides worry about psychological torment as Hunter heads for trial President Joe Biden will soon have to watch and wait as 12 jurors in his home state decide whether his son is guilty of felony gun charges — a case brought by his own Justice Department. For the White House, the scenario of Hunter Biden’s first criminal trial, all but assured to start June 3, is an unprecedented event in American political history that they hoped never to face. While aides insist that the White House will have no involvement in the case, brought by special counsel David Weiss, some fear it could dramatically impact the president himself, more psychologically than politically. Three advisers granted anonymity to speak about private deliberations said they, and members of the First Family, are worried about the weight Hunter Biden’s trial will place on the president at an already difficult time for him politically. Biden has expressed fears to them about the possibility that his son will serve time in prison. “He worries about Hunter every single day, from the moment he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep,” said one of the three advisers. “That will only pick up during a trial.”

People reacted on Twitter/X:

Hunter Biden is a 50 year old man. https://t.co/cmkJnyitaj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 15, 2024

He worries Hunter will slip up and admit that Joe knew everything all along. — Greg Schwartz (@Schwartzman88) May 15, 2024

I guess the president should’ve thought of that before he used his cracked out son as his international bag man. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) May 15, 2024

The vast majority of our media is nothing more than Democrat propaganda.