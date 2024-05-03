Remarkable: Walmart Deli Worker Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team Trials

A Walmart Deli worker has qualified for the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Hurdler Dylan Beard qualified for the Olympic trials after placing first in the 60m hurdles at the Millrose Games in February.

Unlike other Olympic athletes who train full-time and are sponsored, Beard is not sponsored yet and supports himself by working as a deli worker at Walmart.

Beard’s Walmart manager, David Davis, shared, “Dylan’s work ethic is next level. He provides excellent customer service all the time. He goes above and beyond, just like he does on the track.”

Last week, Walmart presented Beard with a $20,000 check to support him as he trains to make the Olympic team.

