Remarkable: Walmart Deli Worker Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team Trials

A Walmart Deli worker has qualified for the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Hurdler Dylan Beard qualified for the Olympic trials after placing first in the 60m hurdles at the Millrose Games in February.

Unlike other Olympic athletes who train full-time and are sponsored, Beard is not sponsored yet and supports himself by working as a deli worker at Walmart.

Beard’s Walmart manager, David Davis, shared, “Dylan’s work ethic is next level. He provides excellent customer service all the time. He goes above and beyond, just like he does on the track.”

One of the Top Olympic Hopefuls Trains Between His Shifts as a Deli Counter Worker at Walmart https://t.co/2EkS8tZwxV — People (@people) April 26, 2024

Per AOL:

Beard is a hurdler who will compete for a spot on the United States Olympic team heading to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He also happens to work a full-time job at the deli counter at a Walmart. Beard emerged as a surprise winner while competing in the 60-meter hurdles at the Millrose Games in February. “I think I went in a lot more relaxed, like nothing to lose, a lot to gain,” he told TODAY in an interview that aired April 26. His performance in the race made him the third fastest hurdler in the world and landed him a spot at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, in June. Following his performance at the Millrose Games, Beard returned to his normal routine.

Here’s Beard in action:

An unsponsored Walmart deli worker is a contender for the #ParisOlympics. Make no mistake — Dylan Beard is legit. And he’s laser-focused on making @TeamUSA. Latest for @NBCOlympics: https://t.co/YGQHxFzTT4 pic.twitter.com/pX93vc6AvZ — Sam Brief (@sambrief) February 23, 2024

Last week, Walmart presented Beard with a $20,000 check to support him as he trains to make the Olympic team.