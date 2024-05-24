Rashida Tlaib Staffer Attacks Fox News Crew With Umbrella (Video)

In a move straight out of the Antifa playbook, a staffer for Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) attacked a Fox News reporter and cameraman with an umbrella as the reporter, Chad Pergram, tried to ask questions of Tlaib as she walked to the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The weather was dry and partly sunny.

The staffer first unfurled a blue and white umbrella in Pergram’s face, which he pushed away with the microphone in his hand. Pergram raced around Tlaib’s back to her other side to continue questioning her. The staffer tried and failed to catch up to Pergram and then chose to attack the cameraman with the umbrella.

Pergram was trying ask Tlaib about the invitation to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress issued by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) with the support of Democrat leadership. Palestinian-American Tlaib is a Hamas sympathizer whose parents immigrated from the West Bank.

Pergram asked Tlaib if she would attend or protest the speech. Tlaib said, “inviting a war criminal is…shameful,” as her staffer attacked the cameraman with the umbrella.

Video posted on X by TV News Now:

JUST IN: Staffer for Rep. Rashida Tlaib attempts to block Fox News cameraman with an umbrella as @ChadPergram asks questions pic.twitter.com/8YNoKoPMLz — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 23, 2024

Fox report by Pergram:

Ironically, Tlaib earlier spoke at a ‘free speech’ event on the Capitol plaza: