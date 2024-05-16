Pro-Trump Artist Scott Lobaido Unveils “D*cks of Hazard” Outside Manhattan Courthouse with Faces of Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, Engoron and Merchan (VIDEO)

Staten Island artist Scott Lobaido unveiled his latest art installation titled, “Dicks of Hazard” in New York City outside of the courthouse where Alvin Bragg is holding a Soviet-style show trial against President Trump.

100 pink phallic balloons featuring faces of Special Counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Judge Engoron and Judge Merchan were released on Thursday.

The artist told The New York Post that he released the balloons to show that “these guys are a bunch of useless dicks.”

“As a New Yorker, this is how we talk,” Scott Lobaido told the New York Post.

WATCH:

TGP contributor Paul Ingrassia was at the courthouse on Thursday and caught Scott Lobaido’s latest art installation on video.

The artist blasted the left-wing prosecutors and judges attacking Trump with lawfare.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

