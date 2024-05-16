Pro-Trump Artist Scott Lobaido Unveils “D*cks of Hazard” Outside Manhattan Courthouse with Faces of Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, Engoron and Merchan (VIDEO)

Staten Island artist Scott Lobaido unveiled his latest art installation titled, “Dicks of Hazard” in New York City outside of the courthouse where Alvin Bragg is holding a Soviet-style show trial against President Trump.

100 pink phallic balloons featuring faces of Special Counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Judge Engoron and Judge Merchan were released on Thursday.

The artist told The New York Post that he released the balloons to show that “these guys are a bunch of useless dicks.”

“As a New Yorker, this is how we talk,” Scott Lobaido told the New York Post.

WATCH:

PENIS STUNT: Scott Lobaido unveiled a display of 100 pink, penis-shaped balloons adorned with the faces of Trump haters, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, US Special Counsel Jack Smith, and Manhattan Judges Juan Merchan and Arthur Engoron. pic.twitter.com/0pfPHnSVsF — NYScanner (@nyscanner) May 16, 2024

Penis balloon with Jack Smith's face floats through Manhattan. Should be Time Magazine photo of the year. pic.twitter.com/wwgEdv6x0I — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 16, 2024

TGP contributor Paul Ingrassia was at the courthouse on Thursday and caught Scott Lobaido’s latest art installation on video.

BREAKING: Video of pro-Trump artist Scott Lobaido releasing his protest balloons outside the courthouse where President Trump’s show trial is currently underway from earlier today. https://t.co/qMBH0QVRdv pic.twitter.com/75imOpQ0SA — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 16, 2024

The artist blasted the left-wing prosecutors and judges attacking Trump with lawfare.

WATCH: