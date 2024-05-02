Pro-Hamas Agitator Using Garbage Can as Shield Charges Awkwardly at Police and Gets a Rude Awakening During Protest at Portland State University (VIDEO)

A video has emerged showing the moment a pro-Hamas agitator got more than he bargained for after attempting an awkward charge toward police officers during a protest at Portland State University.

As Fox News reported, protesters took over the student library (Millar Library) in downtown Portland on Monday and have stayed there since. Only now has the city finally started to take action to end the madness.

On Thursday, local Portland TV station KPTV captured footage of a small group of protesters carrying makeshift shields made out of trash cans streaming out of the library as the crowd cheered them on.

A police officer quickly warns the protesters that they will be placed under arrest. One agitator fails to heed the warning and is quickly overpowered by a cop and knocked to the ground.

After getting up, the protester is promptly apprehended by the police and dragged along the ground.

Police released a statement saying they are working to clear the Millar Library and told Fox News that several arrests have been made.

“The Portland Police Bureau is actively collaborating with Portland State University to address the illegal activities at the university’s Millar Library,” the statement reads.

“After a group of protesters departed from a peaceful First Amendment gathering and unlawfully entered the campus building on Monday, the PPB has been working in partnership with city leaders, other municipal bureaus, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, and Portland State University to ensure a safe resolution.”

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt pledged this week that he expects felony charges to be filed against the pro-Hamas agitators. These will reportedly include burglary and felony criminal mischief, along with possible misdemeanor charges.

Given that this protest is occurring in one of the most liberal cities in the country, one should be skeptical of this promise, however. The agitators clearly have no fear of authority.