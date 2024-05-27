President Trump Says Hello to NASCAR Legend Richard Petty at Coca-Cola 600 (VIDEO)

President Trump flew over the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
The crowd erupted as Trump Force One flew over Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Trump received a rock star welcome as he
“I love you!” fans shouted as Trump walked down Pit Lane.
President @realDonaldTrump walking down Pit Lane pic.twitter.com/ur3eSxWDu9
“USA! USA! USA!”
Chants of “USA!” as President @realDonaldTrump goes into the Pit Road viewing box pic.twitter.com/UPWLPl66eO
Trump said hello to NASCAR’s king Richard Petty.
President @realDonaldTrump says hello to Richard Petty at the Coca-Cola 600 pic.twitter.com/8UVbZiLtU0
