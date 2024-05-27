President Trump Says Hello to NASCAR Legend Richard Petty at Coca-Cola 600 (VIDEO)

President Trump flew over the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The crowd erupted as Trump Force One flew over Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Trump received a rock star welcome as he

“I love you!” fans shouted as Trump walked down Pit Lane.

“USA! USA! USA!”

Chants of “USA!” as President @realDonaldTrump goes into the Pit Road viewing box pic.twitter.com/UPWLPl66eO — Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 26, 2024

Trump said hello to NASCAR’s king Richard Petty.

