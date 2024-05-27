President Trump Says Hello to NASCAR Legend Richard Petty at Coca-Cola 600 (VIDEO)

by

President Trump flew over the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The crowd erupted as Trump Force One flew over Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Trump received a rock star welcome as he

“I love you!” fans shouted as Trump walked down Pit Lane.

WATCH:

“USA! USA! USA!”

WATCH:

Trump said hello to NASCAR’s king Richard Petty.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

