President Trump at Libertarian National Convention 2024: “Unlike Joe Biden, I Don’t Throw People in Jail for Disagreeing With Me” (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke to a mixed crowd at the Libertarian National Convention 2024 on Saturday.

Watch:

BREAKING: President Trump takes the stage at the Libertarian National Convention in DC! pic.twitter.com/cbveDTCEGL — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) May 26, 2024

President Trump told the crowd that he doesn’t jail people who disagree with him.

“Unlike Joe Biden, I don’t throw people in jail for disagreeing with me. I don’t do that!” Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump addresses libertarians in Washington, DC: "Unlike Joe Biden, I don't throw people in jail for disagreeing with me. I don't do that!" pic.twitter.com/3kkIGcD9Gr — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) May 26, 2024

President Trump told the Libertarians that they could make a difference.

“The Libertarian Party can make a big difference. Together we can make America freer than ever before for citizens of all backgrounds and all walks of life. We can unleash new hope, optimism and energy. We can release limited government so that the people can have an unlimited future. United, we will be unstoppable. If we unite, we are unstoppable,” President Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump pitches AMERICA FIRST to Libertarian voters: Together, we can secure an unlimited future for all Americans pic.twitter.com/Y7pPQ6o8qz — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) May 26, 2024

President Trump also told the crowd that he is committed to putting Libertarians in his cabinet.

“That is why I am committing to you tonight that I will put a Libertarian in my cabinet and also Libertarians in senior posts,” Trump continued.

Watch:

BREAKING: President Trump announces he will put a Libertarian in his cabinet and in senior posts pic.twitter.com/J7gZ35HJOb — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) May 26, 2024

Trump 2024!