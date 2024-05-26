President Trump at Libertarian National Convention 2024: “Unlike Joe Biden, I Don’t Throw People in Jail for Disagreeing With Me” (VIDEO)

by

President Trump spoke to a mixed crowd at the Libertarian National Convention 2024 on Saturday.

Watch:

President Trump told the crowd that he doesn’t jail people who disagree with him.

“Unlike Joe Biden, I don’t throw people in jail for disagreeing with me. I don’t do that!” Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump told the Libertarians that they could make a difference.

“The Libertarian Party can make a big difference. Together we can make America freer than ever before for citizens of all backgrounds and all walks of life. We can unleash new hope, optimism and energy. We can release limited government so that the people can have an unlimited future. United, we will be unstoppable. If we unite, we are unstoppable,” President Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump also told the crowd that he is committed to putting Libertarians in his cabinet.

“That is why I am committing to you tonight that I will put a Libertarian in my cabinet and also Libertarians in senior posts,” Trump continued.

Watch:

Trump 2024!

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.