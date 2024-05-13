“Merchan Is So Corrupt and Conflicted” – President Trump Delivers Remarks Prior to Monday’s Show Trial – With Today’s Special Guest Serial Liar Michael Cohen

President Trump is back in court today in front of a New York City jury in the ongoing lawfare case where the prosecution has still not defined the criminal act that President Trump allegedly took part in.

This is the latest lawfare suit against President Trump that was completely derived by Democrats and the Biden regime to interfere with the 2024 election.

President Trump is currently leading in the polls in every battleground state except Wisconsin. Trump is ahead in Arizona and Georgia by 10 and 7 points.

This morning American patriots Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Senator J.D Vance (R-OH) at the courthouse this morning.

Either one of these men would make a GREAT VP pick.

President Trump spoke to reporters before the show trial.

President Donald Trump: Thank you very much. Greatly appreciate you being here. The New York Times just came out with a poll that shows us leading everywhere by a lot.

This is the COVID story and I think you’ll find it very interesting, but I’m sure you’ve all read it.

Leading in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada. Nevada, we are leading, actually by twelve points, which is generally a Democrat state.

I think we’re probably leading in New Jersey. We had a rally over 100,000 people this weekend. A lot of the mainstream media didn’t want to say how many people they didn’t want to cover, but in fact, I don’t think anybody did. I hear the crowd was not shown by the mainstream media, which is what they tell me. But that’s par for the course.

A couple of quotes that just came out. Fareed Zakaria, no friend of mine. “The Trump trial is politically motivated. I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump.”

Mark Levin, great guy, brilliant man, “Our judicial system has blown up. It’s broken.”

Andrew McCarthy, “Trump should be acquitted in Manhattan, wholly independent of the plethora of constitutional infirmities in the prosecution. It should be thrown out for the most basic of reasons. Bragg cannot prove his case.” got no evidence and I’m innocent. This is a political witch hunt and nobody’s ever seen anything like it. And it’s, I tell you what, the appellate division on the judges should step in because what this judge is getting away with is disgraceful, including the fact that we have thousands of people, we have 100,000 people in New Jersey. They would like to show their support. It’s like an armed camp outside. You can’t get one person within three blocks of this courthouse.

Greg Jarrett, “We’re not, I mean, I mean, you take a look at this statement, it’s, we’re entering the fourth week and there’s still no evidence whatsoever connecting Trump with any criminal wrongdoing, a crime that’s not charged. It’s a crime that, in which prosecutors won’t even tell the defendant what it is.”

I have no idea what they’re even doing. We have records and they talk about bookkeeping. The only thing down in the bookkeeping is that we call a legal expense a legal expense. We don’t call it a construction expense. We don’t say for concrete work, we don’t say for electrical work. We pay the lawyer a legal expense. And we have a legal expense is a legal expense. It’s marked down in the book. Legal expense. It’s perfectly marked down. The other side doesn’t know how to handle it.

But they say, let’s indict them anyway because that’s what Biden, this all comes from Biden in the White House, by the way. And they have their top people here because he can’t, when he can’t put two sentences together, he’s the worst president in the history of our country. Can’t speak, can’t walk off a helicopter, can’t walk off a plane, can’t walk off a stage. And the only way they think they can win is if they can do something with Trump. Because we have an incompetent, the worst president in the history of the United States of America.

Jonathan Turley, “After Bragg closes the prosecution’s case, the defense will make a standard motion for dismissal. Merchan, who is so corrupt and so conflicted like no judge has ever been, and the press doesn’t want to write about it. But you know exactly what we’re saying. Merchan should grant that motion for dismissal. There’s been no showing of a crime. They failed to protect the rights of the defendant from a baseless, politically motivated prosecution.

That’s Jonathan Turley. All very talented legal experts. But the big thing today seems to be the Times. I’m sure the Times is thrilled, but I respect them for at least letting it come out. And there it is. It’s Trump leading by a lot in every state. Every swing state, leading by a lot. This trial is rigged. It’s dishonest. It’s a disgrace to New York. It’s a disgrace to the country. I should be out campaigning now instead of sitting in a very cold courthouse all day long. This is a Biden prosecution. It’s election interference at a level that nobody in this country has ever seen before. This is for third world countries, not the USA. Thank you very much.