Popular British TV Host Goes Off on Woke Warnings On Entertainment in the UK, Including Trigger Warnings on Shakespeare Plays

Jeremy Clarkson, a popular British broadcaster, journalist, and writer best known for his role on the BBC TV show Top Gear, hit back at woke content warnings being placed on different forms of entertainment in the UK.

Clarkson said that the recent influx of trigger warnings before various forms of entertainment is worlds away from the Britain he grew up in, where nudity and potentially controversial content was displayed without a care.

Writing in The Times, he said: “Today, we have warnings before every show about all of the horrors that lie ahead. We’re told that we are going to see nudity and smoking and that there may be drug ‘misuse.’”

He added, “Today we are told on an hourly basis that our children are subjected to far too much online titillation,” however, he suggests that it is worse now than what he grew up.

Clarkson’s comments come on the heels of reports that Shakespeare’s Globe in London recently issued “content guidance” for its productions of Antony and Cleopatra, Romeo and Juliet, and Julius Caesar.

Leftists ruin everything, even great literary works.

GB News reports:

Ahead of Antony and Cleopatra, the theatre warned audiences of “depictions of suicide, scenes of violence and war and misogynoir references”. Misogynoir is a relatively new term for describing discrimination against women and black people.

The Telegraph reports that a warning for Midsummer Night’s Dream contains “misogyny and racism.”

The inclusion of a warning on preview material for the play comes after education experts at the Globe Theatre critiqued it for its misogyny, and as part of a series of “Anti-Racist Shakespeare” seminars intended to “decolonise” the Bard’s work.

The Globe hosts Anti-Racist Shakespeare seminars which is “a series of free webinars that brings together scholars and artists of colour from a wide variety of backgrounds to examine Shakespeare’s plays through the lens of race and social justice.”