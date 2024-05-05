Pop Megastar Selena Gomez Apologizes For Drinking Starbucks, Not Adhering to Anti-Israel Boycott

Pop megastar Selena Gomez apologized after she was viciously attacked by fans after posting an image of her drinking Starbucks.

Gomez posted an image to her 428 million followers on Instagram of her handbag and a Starbucks cup. She made no comments about the company or the situation in Israel.

The photo provoked a furious reaction from many of her fans and pro-Palestinian activists online, who slammed her for failing to adhere to the Starbucks boycott.

“I did not know,” Gomez later replied to one of her critics. “So apparently I am that stupid. I’m sorry.”

Even though Starbucks does not operate in Israel, activists remain furious at how the company filed a lawsuit against one of its unions for trademark infringement after it tweeted its support for Palestine following the October 7th Hamas attacks.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

