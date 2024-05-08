Poll Finds Massive Majority of College Students Not Interested in Anti-Israel Protests – Want Protesters Held Accountable for Disruptions and Damages

The vast majority of college students in the United States have absolutely no interest in the anti-Israel protests on campus, according to new polling.

These students do care about political issues, but this is not one of them. They also want the protesters to be held accountable for all the trouble and damage they have caused.

The people behind these protests represent a tiny minority of college students, yet they are constantly issuing demands and eating up tons of attention by being the loudest and most annoying people on campuses.

Axios reported:

Exclusive poll: Most college students shrug at nationwide protests College protests against Israel’s war in Gaza are dominating headlines. But only a sliver of students are participating or view it as a top issue, according to a new Generation Lab survey shared exclusively with Axios. Why it matters: The poll hints that the war — and the accompanying protests — might not hurt President Biden’s election prospects among young voters as much as previously thought. By the numbers: Only a small minority (8%) of college students have participated in either side of the protests, the survey of 1,250 college students found. Students ranked the conflict in the Middle East as the least important issue facing them out of nine options.

It landed behind health care reform, racial justice and civil rights, economic fairness and opportunity, education funding and access, and climate change.

This is one of the most important findings in the poll:

Zoom in: A large majority (81%) of students support holding protesters accountable, agreeing with the notion that those who destroyed property or vandalized or illegally occupied buildings should be held responsible by their university, per the survey.

So that’s the majority of college students. And yet, who are these colleges bending over backwards to please? The protesters.

These colleges need to grow a spine and start firing and expelling people.