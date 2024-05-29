POLL: 54 Percent of Democrats Want Joe Biden Replaced With Someone Else

More than 50 percent of Democrats want to replace Joe Biden with someone else, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

This is extremely unlikely to happen at this late stage in the election. The Democrats are already working out their plan to nominate Biden and Harris ahead of the party’s convention in August.

This is just another reminder that there is widespread disapproval for Biden, even among members of his own party.

Newsmax has details:

Rasmussen Poll: Majority of Dems Want Biden Replaced A majority of Democrats say they approve of replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party candidate ahead of November’s election, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll released Tuesday. While 49% of likely voters overall said they would approve of Democrats dumping Biden, 54% of Democratic voters said they want Biden out, with 25% saying they “strongly approve” of the move, according to the results. Notably, Republicans surveyed are bringing down the average; just 45% of GOP voters surveyed want Biden replaced. Meanwhile, 50% of “other” voters, what Rasmussen labels unaffiliated, said they want to see Biden replaced. The number of Democrats in favor of replacing Biden has jumped 6 points since the last survey in February, according to Rasmussen. Young voters are the biggest age group that want Biden dumped, with 69% aged 18-39 saying they want Biden replaced. However, just 44% of likely voters overall think it will actually happen, including 38% of Democrats. Again, notably, 52% of Republicans surveyed say it’s somewhat or very likely that Democrats will pull the plug on Biden, according to the survey.

This is embarrassing for Biden and his party.

54% of Democrats Now Approve of Dumping Biden Nearly half of voters – including a majority of Democrats – think it’s OK for the Democratic Party to replace President Joe Biden with some other candidate. More At Rasmussen Reports:https://t.co/oCprqYkRox pic.twitter.com/lFCxjj549a — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 28, 2024

Would you approve or disapprove of Democrats finding another candidate to replace Joe Biden before the election in November? Strongly or Somewhat Approve-

DEM: 54% (Up from 48% in Feb)

IND: 50%

GOP: 43%

All Voters: 49% https://t.co/5211T1IVxY — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 28, 2024

Democrats are likely stuck with Biden. He is certainly not going to just step aside. Remember, he thinks that he is doing a great job.