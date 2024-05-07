Police in the Netherlands Uses BULLDOZERS To Raze Pro-Hamas Camp at the University of Amsterdam, Clashes With Protesters in the Streets

by

Even ultra-liberal Amsterdam has had enough of those Gaza camp thugs.

Police in the Netherlands arrested about 169 activists as they broke up a pro-Palestinian demonstration camp at the University of Amsterdam.

The protests that have disrupted campuses in the United States are spreading into Europe.

Police in the Dutch capital said on the social media platform X that their action was ‘necessary to restore order’ after protests turned violent.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This comes after yesterday Anti-Israel students & activists armed with sticks attacked Jewish students at the University of Amsterdam. The Jewish students have dared to express their disapproval against the occupation of campus Security watched on during the attack

Reaction was swift, as Police used BULLDOZERS to raze the protest camps in the University campus.

Reuters reported:

“Police clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters as thousands marched in the Dutch capital on Tuesday, a day after riot police violently broke up an encampment at Amsterdam University.

Police were seen using batons against protesters to prevent them from marching past the nearby Holocaust Monument on their way to Amsterdam city centre.”

Student are protesting the war in Gaza and academic ties with Israel.

The protests have spread across Europe but so far have remained much smaller in scale than those seen in the United States.

Dutch police said they had to act to stop the event on Monday and dismantle tents due to safety risks.

“‘The police’s input was necessary to restore order. We see the footage on social media. We understand that those images may appear as intense’, police said.”

Photo of author
Paul Serran
Paul Serran is a Brazilian writer and musician, completing his first year as a contributor to The Gateway Pundit. He has written books, articles, TV programs, documentaries, plays. He joined the 'Information war' in 2017 and started writing for an international - predominantly American - audience. Unbanned in X | Truth Social | Telegram Channel

You can email Paul Serran here, and read more of Paul Serran's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.