Police in the Netherlands Uses BULLDOZERS To Raze Pro-Hamas Camp at the University of Amsterdam, Clashes With Protesters in the Streets

Even ultra-liberal Amsterdam has had enough of those Gaza camp thugs.

Police in the Netherlands arrested about 169 activists as they broke up a pro-Palestinian demonstration camp at the University of Amsterdam.

The protests that have disrupted campuses in the United States are spreading into Europe.

Police in the Dutch capital said on the social media platform X that their action was ‘necessary to restore order’ after protests turned violent.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This comes after yesterday Anti-Israel students & activists armed with sticks attacked Jewish students at the University of Amsterdam. The Jewish students have dared to express their disapproval against the occupation of campus Security watched on during the attack

Hamas supporters hunt Dutch in Amsterdam. It’s time to restore order and discipline. We can’t go on like this. We need mass deportations. pic.twitter.com/jML1LwJgrW — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 6, 2024

Reaction was swift, as Police used BULLDOZERS to raze the protest camps in the University campus.

Dutch police use bulldozers to destroy Hamas encampment at the University of Amsterdam. After the violence we saw yesterday, this needed to be done.pic.twitter.com/XHpK1c5zH7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 7, 2024

Dutch police raze Hamas supporters’ camp at Amsterdam University and educate them. Education is important.pic.twitter.com/vq11YCW0Mj — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 7, 2024

Reuters reported:

“Police clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters as thousands marched in the Dutch capital on Tuesday, a day after riot police violently broke up an encampment at Amsterdam University.

Police were seen using batons against protesters to prevent them from marching past the nearby Holocaust Monument on their way to Amsterdam city centre.”

Dutch police educate Hamas supporters in Amsterdam.https://t.co/ZQAjUqsGUa — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 7, 2024

Student are protesting the war in Gaza and academic ties with Israel.

The protests have spread across Europe but so far have remained much smaller in scale than those seen in the United States.

Dutch police said they had to act to stop the event on Monday and dismantle tents due to safety risks.

“‘The police’s input was necessary to restore order. We see the footage on social media. We understand that those images may appear as intense’, police said.”