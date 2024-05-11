Police Identify Bronx Rapist Who Used Belt to Choke Woman, Knock Her Out, and Drag Her Between Cars Before Raping Her – Has Five Prior Arrests

Police identified the man who was seen on security camera choking an unsuspecting woman with a belt, knocking her out, and dragging her between cars before raping her. The crime took place late Monday afternoon.

Kashaan Parks has five prior arrests.

Police are searching for Parks after he allegedly used his belt like a lasso and choked a woman until she was knocked out and then raped her on a street in the Bronx last week.

Late Friday afternoon, detectives identified the suspect as Kashaan Parks, 39. He has five prior arrests.

According to Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, cops are looking for 39-year-old Kashaan Parks, who police believe used a belt to choke out at a 45-year-old woman on 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue before dragging her between two parked cars on May 1st and raping her. With the sicko identified, cops believe an arrest will be imminent. The highly disturbing security video has been going viral online over the last several days, yet police say they were not immediately aware of the incident since the victim did not report the shocking assault. It wasn’t until she herself was arrested for petty larceny that cops learned of the incident. However, once detectives approached about the attack police say she fully cooperated and managed to identify the attacker due to distinctive gaps in his teeth. “Our victim indicated that she had seen him before, she actually describes his teeth to us, he had unusual teeth,” Chief Kenny explained. “She said he has space between his teeth.” Police say they believe the vicious assault stemmed from a conversation the pair may have had earlier in the night which they had come to terms with exchanging money for the promise of a sexual encounter. Yet when the alleged agreement did not come to fruition, Parks allegedly leaped into a range and slung the belt around the victim’s neck. The incident has spawned widespread condemnation from viewers across the internet, including elected officials who have denounced the attack.

Cristina Laila reported earlier on this vicious assault.

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…

A shocking video posted to X showed a man wrapping a belt around a woman’s neck, dragging her body onto a street in New York City, and raping her.

According to NYPD, the 45-year-old woman was attacked and sexually assaulted near 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue in the Bronx on May 1 around 3 am.

The attacker covered his face with a white towel as he assaulted the woman. No arrests have been made.

The video posted to X does not show the entire assault.

Police are urging anyone with information about this horrific assault to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

