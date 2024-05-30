Police Bodycam Footage of Building Explosion in Youngstown Released (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday, a massive explosion blew out the ground floor of Realty Tower in Youngstown, Ohio, injuring seven people and killing a bank employee.

Initially, the cause of the explosion was said to be triggered by a natural gas leak.

However, Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley told the Associated Press that the explosion is still under investigation, and a cause has yet to be determined.

The man who died in the explosion has been identified as 27-year-old Chase Bank employee Akil Drake.

Drake’s body was discovered by first responders in the basement of the building.

21 WFMJ News was able to obtain bodycam footage from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office showing first responders rescuing victims from the blast.

WATCH: (Video may contain disturbing content)

Per 21 WFMJ:

21 News has obtained body camera video from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office showing the rescue of victims from an explosion at the Chase Bank building in Downtown Youngstown. The video shows deputies arriving at the hectic scene and assisting firefighters in the rescue of occupants who were trapped inside the remains of the building. One woman can be heard screaming in pain as firefighters and deputies rescue her from the rubble and escort her to safety. As firefighters searched for more occupants, deputies were told there was a gas leak, which is believed to have caused the explosion.